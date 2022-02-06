Along the course of this surrendered life, I have found, as I am sure many of you have, that there are wonderful blessings to be enjoyed, peace to possess, trusts that give me confidence and assurance, as well as relief from many of the worries that plague men and women. With growth in Christ and surrender to ‘walk in the spirit’ [Gal 5:24-25] I have, like many of you, found that many worries of life fall away. Turn with me to the gospel of Luke chapter 19 verses 41-42 where this sweet comforting truth is again pointed out. “And when he was come near, {to Jerusalem in the context} he beheld the city, and wept over it. Saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! but, now they are hid from thine eyes”. In verse 43 and 44 the Lord reveals some of the coming cruelties that would soon befall Jerusalem and the inhabitants and even their children. He reveals that these terrors are coming because {see the last sentence in vs 44} “thou knewest not the time of thy visitation”. These terrors which Jesus said “shall come” could have been thwarted if only the Jews had “heard with understanding” [Nehemiah 8:2] the scriptures which prophesied of the coming of the King [Isaiah 47:4 and so many more] and had accepted the Lord as their Messiah. Not only had so many horrors and terrors been avoided but blessings unrestrained had been theirs for the taking. With that thought in mind let me try, as Nehemiah said [Nehemiah 8:8] to “give the sense” and cause you to “understand the reading” of the simple thought this week. The more we as Christians surrender our walk in this life to the direction of the Lord, to walk in the spirit, to permit our steps to be ordered by the Lord, the more the hidden things of the spirit are revealed. It is our continuance in iniquities that create the strife in our life and which seem as it were to hide God’s face from us. Our prayers are hindered by sins engaged in [Isaiah 59:1] and our closeness and sense of God’s presence is dulled by our refusal to align our steps to those of our sweet King. As I have learned and surrendered and confessed Christ. As I have embraced his purpose and calling and desires for me, the hidden blessings have been more and more revealed. The peace and gentleness of his blessings and his closeness are more manifest than ever. All the fruit of the spirit that God would have me enjoy seem to hang low and ripe for the taking: [Galatians 5:22-23] love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance…are revealed more and more. Back in the time and in the days when I would not surrender to the will of God, nor abdicate the throne in my life to Him who alone is entitled to it, those benefits were hidden from me. That was not the desire of my Lord, but the desire of the carnal man. Can I suggest to you once again – surrender your heart and see if the hidden things {love joy peace gentleness etc} are not soon revealed. We invite you this Sunday to join us for some good gospel bluegrass by our guests, the Bustos family. Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine on the loop at Gillespie rd. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Service at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come be a part soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
