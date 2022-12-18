Join me this week in Mark, Chapter 6:45-52 where God permits us to read about the miracle of Jesus walking on water. The day had been incredible, and at its conclusion the Lord has sent his disciples on ahead of him to Bethsaida, while he dismissed all the people they had drawn during the day. That night, rowing hard against the wind, the disciples were making no headway and Jesus came, walking on the waves with no effort and so easily he could have passed them. When they saw him [Verse 49], it doesn’t even dawn on them that it is their Lord, but rather they supposed that it was some spirit and were frightened. In their fear he spoke to them and said “Be of good cheer, it is I; be not afraid.” Then, they received him into the ship; and were completely amazed and wondered. Verse 52 is where I would draw your attention in this week’s column. Notice that we are told that they were amazed and wondered because they considered not the miracle of the loaves: for their heart was hardened. In just a few hours they went from rejoicing at the miracle of the feeding of the 5000 men to having hardened hearts as they struggled in the night against the wind and sea. Those hardened hearts of theirs robbed them. It robbed them of the teaching they’d heard just hours earlier. It robbed them of the wonder and joy on the faces of those who had gathered to him. It robbed them of the wonder of seeing the Son of the Living God take five loaves and a couple of fish and bless them for 5000 men and an untold number of women and children. It robbed them of the memory of seeing those baskets never empty as they carried them among the people and saw 5000 plus hands reach into a basket and draw from them again and again. Can you imagine being one of them? Seeing those rejoicing faces. Hearing those shouts and praises and expressions of amazement. Yet for all the wonders of the day and all the rejoicing and all the glories and the presence of God standing before you, a hardened heart still crept in. Do you suppose that IF, just hours after these wonders and miracles, a hardened heart manifested itself among the very disciples themselves, IT IS possible that it could happen among the people of God? Do you suppose it could happen in the very house of God? Do you suppose it could happen in your church? That a hardened heart could afflict you? Do you suppose that if your heart was hardened by life, by stuff, by troubles, by storms, by just rowing against the wind, by sickness, by trials; if so, that you could be afraid instead of joyous? That you could be troubled instead of filled with confidence? That you would shout in fear instead of shouting glory! I’m not a betting man, but if I were I’d wager that every one of us, just as every one of the disciples, has been there, felt that, experienced it our own selves. But I know where you can solve a hard heart friend. At Calvary Baptist Church there’s a hard heart cure! Come find out for yourself. Bring your family, bring your heart, bring your Bible. We’re located at 703 West Gillespie Road behind Texas Oncology in the 3400 block of Loop 256. Find us on the web! See you soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
