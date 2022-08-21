Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.