In June 1970 Earl Tharpe Jr. was just a few months out of high school when he joined the U.S. Army and traded in college hopes for a position as Crew Chief and ‘door gunner’ in Company B 229th Aviation Battalion [Assault Helicopter / Air Mobile] in Vietnam. Affectionately referred to as ‘preacher’ by his friends, he was known for his unwavering faith backed up by Christian deeds. On the 26th of June he was on the ground at his base when the rocket and mortar assault on his base commenced without warning. Running for his life, Earl made it to the sandbag bunker where he was ducking and praying and fighting his way through the intense barrage of deadly explosions. However, as he looked out, he saw a friend running for the bunker go down in a nearby explosion. To go out in that man made horror was unthinkable, but Earl couldn’t just let the guy lay there in that nightmare. His decision was made in an instant, over the bunker’s protective bags he went and ran to the fallen friend. He’d have to be carried back to the safety of the bunker and Earl intended to do just that. But before he could carry the wounded soldier back, they were both struck by a nearby mortar explosion that ended his young life and wrote his name in the pages of history. It now appears on the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial wall. I am thankful his name is on that wall. But I am far more thankful that his name is written in Heaven’s Roll, that roll to be called “When the Roll is called up yonder”. History, both that which we know and that we’ll learn in God’s presence, is replete with selfless heroes who laid down their life, some who knew what the result would be and some who didn’t. Jesus said through John in chapter 15 vs 13 “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends”. Though he must surely have known it was dangerous, I don’t know if young Earl Tharpe knew he wouldn’t make it home if he went to that man’s aid. We won’t know that till we meet him on the golden street of glory. But I do know that our Lord Jesus knew, wholly and completely he knew. He knew when and where he would lay down his life for us. He knew that if he didn’t, no one would and no one could save us from the consequences of sin. I want to believe that if I lay dying in some far-off place and I knew that anyone who came to my aid would share my fate and my death; I’d like to believe I’d want them to stay away. But I sure am glad Jesus came and went even further, he didn’t just kneel beside me to die with me. He took my place, he took my death, he took my injuries as his own! He took my death and my condemnation as his own. He sent me to safety and he took my place! Earl Tharpe is a hero in my book. I respect him and I respect what he did. But the Lord of Lords is my Saviour and my Redeemer. Only he could save me! Come visit Calvary Baptist Church this week where we’re studying in Isaiah and finding God’s word fascinating and exciting! Call for directions and service times 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
