We have all heard statements, like father, like son, the apple does not fall far from the tree or he looks and acts just like his father. Making these type of statements declare that the son is a copy or likeness of the father. Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 11:1, that we should imitate Christ. That is to say that we should be a copy of Jesus. So, what is the “Mind of Christ”? In the Bible we find particular truths to have multiple components. An example would be found in Galatians 5:22-23 regarding the “fruits of the spirit”. There are nine characteristics of the “Fruit of the Spirit.” Therefore, as believers, we cannot think that these “fruits” are ones that we may pick and choose from based on which ones sound easiest. The “Fruits of the Spirit” is a multi-faceted fruit that is all-inclusive. As we consider developing “The Mind of Christ” we will see three major components; Sacrifice, Humility, and Obedience.
Paul writes in Philippians 2:5-6, “In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage” (NIV). Christ gave up all the comforts of heaven to come and be a servant on earth and ultimately sacrifice His life for us. Christ gave up perfection for pain, He endured agony as he was put on trial, scourged, and then sentenced to death on the cross. He sacrificed His life so that we might have life. If we are to develop the “Mind of Christ” we must be willing to sacrifice; worldly pleasures, social status, family, friends, personal time, and energy. If we are not willing to sacrifice everything that stands in the way of developing a “Christ-like Mindset”, then we will never develop the “Mind of Christ”.
The second component is “Humility”. “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross! (Philippians 2:8a, NIV). Jesus was God but He was willing to humble himself to take on the form of man. We might compare this to a man taking on the form of an earthworm. The key word in this passage is “humbled”. The Greek word means, “to make low, to bring to the ground”. “Humiliation” would be the closest word in the English language. Jesus came to earth to be humiliated, dishonored, and disgraced as He took on the form of a man. How many of us get up in the morning, drink our cup of coffee, and get excited about how we will be humiliated and dishonored during our work week? I think not. Jesus became man for the sole purpose of experiencing dishonor and disgrace so that he may forgive our sins. Jesus is teaching us that, to have the “Mind of Christ” we must be willing to suffer humiliation for His sake. Let us not forget Paul’s writings to the Romans, “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us” (Romans 8:18 NIV).
The third and final component is “Obedience”. Jesus said, “My food, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work” (John 4:34, NIV). To be obedient to His Father was what He longed and thirsted for. We have all heard people compliment the parents on the behavior of a child. When children do good their parents are glorified by their actions. Jesus, was always focused on doing the Father’s will (See John 6:38). In doing the Father’s will, Jesus glorified his Father (John 17:4) and set the example for us. Consider the result as we unpack vs. 9-11, “Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (NIV). God exalted Jesus so that everyone shall know His name and they shall bow down before Him. We must pray daily, that we develop obedience, sacrifice, and humility in our life as we seek to develop the Mind of Christ, so that we may glorify our God.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
