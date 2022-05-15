Near where I once lived there is a small shallow canal in a very rural area. Beside it there’s a dirt road that stretches several miles through woods and farmland. Hawks, eagles, owls, coyotes, and bobcats frequent the area. It is also one of those areas where people dump off unwanted strays and pets that’ve made themselves unwelcome. I used to drive down that dusty dirt road for the solitude and quiet to find a spot to sit pray and study. It wasn’t uncommon to see dogs and cats dumped off there. On one occasion as I was driving along, I happened upon, of all things, an old rooster standing in the road. Obviously accustomed to people, he let me drive right up beside him. I figure he had worn out his welcome in someone’s yard and been left to start a new life somewhere else. “Now there’s a chicken that won’t last the night out here” I thought. He was in pitiful shape…all of his tail feathers had been completely pulled out leaving a bloody stump covered in flies in the summer heat. “Mister” I said, “you won’t last the night out here in these woods…a coyote, a bobcat, or a hawk or an old owl are sure to have you for supper”. I have found chickens to be rather lacking in the conversation department, and this particular rooster didn’t change my opinion. Nonetheless, thinking the least I could do was take him home, feed, water, and put some balm on that wounded spot, I stepped out to pick him up but every step I took he stepped further away. I felt sorry for the poor thing and I told him as much. “Now look Mr.”, I said, “you best come with me if you want to make it another day, so quit fooling around and let’s get going. It’s too hot for me to sit here debating with you”. Time and again I tried to pick him up and each time he balked and stepped away. Each time I stepped back toward my vehicle, he stepped closer toward me. It was as if he couldn’t make up his mind…go with me or take his chances. Finally, I decided, ‘OK, that’s enough wasted time’ and drove away. It may sound ridiculous, but as I drove off, I could’ve sworn he was watching me drive away. I felt pity for that poor wretch and I remembered God said, “I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work” [John 9:4] I hadn’t gotten far when the Lord spoke in my spirit and mind, saying ‘you know…many are just like that rooster; they desperately need mercy, and forgiveness of sin in Christ. Without it their situation is hopeless. Their day of reckoning is coming. But if, like so many countless millions before them, they will not take God’s hand, there is no other hand. Sometimes, just like that chicken, all you can do is drive away and leave them because they won’t submit. So just preach and tell them about Jesus and let them make their decision. Let me worry about the results. Similarly, many ‘Christians’ are like that as well. They need to get under preaching, surrender their lives to the work of the Holy Spirit and walk in the newness of life that changes everything. Again, let us invite you to join us at Calvary ‘Independent’ Baptist Church this week where we’re studying in Isaiah and finding God’s word fascinating and exciting! Call for directions and service times 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
