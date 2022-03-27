Like you, I have no idea how many times I have provoked God to anger by my rebellions, my refusals, my foolishness. Nor do I even know all of the ways in which I have sinned against His commandments, His mercy, His longsuffering, His grace. Oh, I know quite a few times I have disgraced Him, but how many times have I done so unawares? How many times have I dishonored my parents (which in turn dishonors God)? How many days have I stolen from my mother’s life by making her worry over me whilst I wandered in sin? How many times have I brought disgrace and shame upon my parents by my prodigal wanderings? I have come to see, in these mature year as I look back at how I have failed God, what Shakespeare meant when he wrote “How sharper than a serpents tooth it is to have a thankless child” – Shakespeare. As we study through Isaiah chapter by chapter here at Calvary Baptist Church we have reached chapter 8-9 where “the great and terrible God” [A title given by the Holy Ghost through Nehemiah 1:5], tells rebelling Judah “I have brought up children, and they have rebelled against me” [Isaiah 1:2] and yet, despite their rebellions, their sins, their disgrace, God still reserved mercy for them. They sinned against God in so many ways. They offended His righteousness again and again and thwarted His guidance at every turn. {In their deeds and foolishness, I see my own rebellions, failings, refusals} It had been said that “self-reflection is the school of wisdom”. Let us reflect on our own foolish choices over the years and see ourselves in Judah’s actions. Have we not all come short of the glory of God? Have we not all ‘gone astray’? Have we not all worked hard at sin and earned our full pay in the ‘wages of sin’? All the more then as we look into the deep well of Isaiah chapter 8 and 9 we find comfort and hope for those of us who are the objects of God’s anger and the subjects of His great mercy. Look with me at Isaiah 9:12 where we are told Israel would be devoured by the Syrians and yet, though this punishment was deserved, look at that last sentence in verse 12 “For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still”. In verse 17 we find America matching Judah in rebellion point for point; “for everyone is a hypocrite and an evil doer, and every mouth speaketh folly. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still. Glory to God for his infinite mercies and longsuffering to usward! Another of these precious reminders is found in the last sentence of verse 21 …For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still. In my sins and rebellions I have provoked and earned the wrath of God, and yet, praise His name, though he was angry with me for my sins, yet I found his hand of mercy stretched out from heaven and reaching down for me. All I had to do was ‘repent ye, for the Kingdom of God is at hand’ [Mark 1:15] and reach up and take his hand of mercy. His hand is stretched out still to you too! Come visit us at Calvary Baptist Church and take God’s outstretched hand. Malcolm Harrison is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church Palestine Texas. 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
