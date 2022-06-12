Luke 14:28-30 tells us “For which of you, intending to build a tower, setteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it? Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begin to mock him, Saying, This man began to build and was not able to finish”. The preceding verses (26 and 27) set the stage for this lesson by telling us ‘Christianity isn’t easy and it isn’t cheap’. In our text, particularly vs 29 see the word ‘finish it’. What is the lesson? What is being said? Well one of the lessons and the one I want you to notice is – It has always been easier to start something than to see it through. Beginning is easier than finishing. It is much easier to say we’re going to do a thing than to actually do it. Responding to the gentle call of God and seeing it through to its conclusion is no less difficult. I have long ago lost count of those who have wept and told me how things had fallen apart in their life; of how they had slid deeper and deeper into sin and failure. I’ve listened time and again to desperate sobs and desperate words of their promise that they were going to turn to God and not leave his side. But then, in tenderness God granted mercy; the horrible storm broke, the terrible situation dissipated, and little by little those desperate tears dried up and the broken heart mended and the promises were forgotten. Easy it is to assure God that WE WILL never walk away again. The Lord of lords and King of kings said it is a mockery to set out intending to build a tower {the Christian life: filled with faith, love, godliness, unfeigned love of the brethren, unfettered submission to the God of the living} only to get into the endeavor and then stop and walk away, to quit with the tower unfinished. This Laodicean age [Revelation 3:14-15 the ‘neither cold nor hot’ church] it seems to me is marked by its abundance of unfinished towers. By its overwhelming numbers of those who promised God they’d finish and yet they’ve quit and walked away [John 6:67 Will ye also go away?]. Countless millions have heard the precious Gospel, fallen under conviction of God’s Holy Spirit and begun to respond. Beginning to respond is a wonderful thing - but it must be brought to harvest. The fruit must ripen. I’ve seen them start to turn and then, ‘the cares of this life, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becometh unfruitful” [Mark 4:19] I have seen them raise a trembling hand during the invitation…seen the tears of those who admitted they knew they were lost, knew they needed to be saved, wanted to be saved and admitted they were being convicted. I have seen them fight and resist and refuse to take God’s outstretched hand and I know of some who refused this week to be saved, die the next week lost. Imagine the mockery of hell for eternity that one got started but then quit so close to completion! To start but run out of faith! But here’s the bright hope! If you’re reading this and you have an unfinished tower – there is still time to return to the work! For those who know God’s hand is out to you, TAKE IT! Begin your tower now at Calvary Baptist Church 903-729-5924. Find us on the web Calvarybcpalestine.com.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
