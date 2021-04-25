In the ‘children of Israel’s houses’ they sat with the lamb on the table, fully dressed and ready to walk out, shoes on their feet, staff in their hand, bags packed [Exodus 12:11] and all of them had put the blood on their door posts [Exodus 12:7] as God had directed. In fact, God told them, “…when I see the blood, I will pass over you…” [Exodus 12:13]. But, among the Egyptians was no ‘token of blood’ upon the door posts and as a result there was “a great cry in Egypt; for there was not a house where there was not one dead” [Exodus 12:30]. So now let me borrow your imagination and let us picture some of those Egyptians sitting at their table, with their lamb, but none have put the blood upon the door posts of their houses. {I wonder how many of them said “well, I don’t subscribe to that whole Hebrew God nonsense, I have my own views, my own opinions of religion}. I wonder how many of them said {I believe in freedom from religion} or {I don’t believe in God}. Let’s move on: Fast forward to 2021 and picture in your mind Jews and Egyptians, and Gentiles alike all over the world sitting in their houses eating their version of the ‘Passover’ and like the Egyptians of old, they HAVE NOT put the blood on their door posts – WHY NOT? Because they do not “believe the record God gave concerning Jesus Christ his Son. They do not accept Christ Jesus is the only Lamb and the only Blood that can be brought by faith into the Holy of Holies in heaven. They deny the testimony of God himself and call Him a liar where Christ is concerned. But see [1st John 2:22-23] “Who is a liar but he that denieth the Jesus is the Christ? He is anti-christ, that denieth the Father and the Son. 23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father… [1st John 5:10] “…he that believeth not God hath made him a liar, because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son”. So, picture them sitting there in Egypt, a meal on the table, but it’s not a lamb and there is NO BLOOD on the doorposts. They sit in America, Japan, Alaska, Canada, Brazil, Germany, China, eating a Passover of their own, according to their own rules, according to their own preferences, according to their own religion: My Opinion Church, Mormon church, Jehovah’s Witness, Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Atheist, Agnostic, Kabala, Scientology, Seventh Day Adventist…on and on and on. The Blood of Christ must be upon the doorposts of the heart, and it must be put their by “grace through faith” [Ephesians 2:8-9] In the New Testament of God the Son’s precious offering of His body [1st Corinthians 11:24] and of His shed Blood [1st Corinthians 11:25] there is no other Lamb of Passover / Lord’s Supper. There is no other blood of the New Testament. Won’t you come join us this Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church at 703 Gillespie Rd? We have Sunday School for all ages, challenging Adult Sunday School and Old-fashioned preaching as well as a global network of Missionaries, local and global ministries and this Sunday Missionary Scott Pahlman of Local Church Bible Publishers will be joining us. He represents a Bible Printing & distribution ministry! We’re a Christ centered family oriented church where God is working! Find us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com 903-729-5924
RELIGIOUS COLUMN:The Passover Without The Blood
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
