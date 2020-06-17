As we approach Father’s Day, let us look at the example our Lord Jesus Christ gave us for the kinds of sons and daughters we should strive to be. Jesus told us in Matthew 12:50 that to do the will of his Father was key. “For whosoever shall do the will of the Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister and mother.” Surely the things that God asked of Christ were hard, and yet he submitted to the perfect plan and will of his Father when he said “O my Father, if this cup may not pass from me, except I drink it, thy will be done.” Think it was easy for him to face the cross? Remember he told his disciples “My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death”. He knew the horror that awaited him in the flesh, he knew all of it. He also knew that this was the Father’s will. The plan of God to reconcile man to himself. He asked that if the cup could be taken away that it would, but he was obedient to the will of the Father. What is it that God has asked of us, the redeemed, the children born of faith in Christ, those that are called by his name? If you have been born again and are now a child of God by faith, God has some expectations. 1 John 5:3 says “For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.” Often I am asked of the “Ten Commandments” but I tell you to live as a Christian is so much harder than living under the law. The works of the law never saved any man. Galatians 2:16 “Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ…”. When asked what was the great commandment, Jesus answered, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Matthew 22:37-39. As a child of God, what has God asked of you? We cannot be perfect as Jesus was, but we can submit to God’s will for our life and strive to do it. Will you take inventory of your life and see if it passes the test? Can it be said of you that your life demonstrates that love for God? In your workplace, in your home, in your relationships? How about your spiritual walk? You say, Oh I have all those boards nailed down. How about your thought life? We never will reach that place where we have “arrived”. But would to God we would love him enough to live our lives to honor him. That we may show this world what God has done for us and the love we have been given. “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God..” 1 John 3:1. I don’t know about you, but I am thankful that the Father loved me and sent his Son to die for me. I fail Him every day, but he knows my heart. I want to please him in my life. What about you? Wouldn’t it be wonderful for the Father to say of us as he did of Christ, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” Join us for services Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church!
Religious Column:The Perfect Father
By Malcolm Harrison
