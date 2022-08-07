Being prepared is a state of readiness or fitness for some experience or action. I’m sure that you would agree that everyone should plan for potential catastrophic emergencies either natural or manmade, but the majority of people wait until the last minute. In the same fashion as Christians, we cannot wait. We must prepare ourselves for the persecution that is looming on the horizon to occur. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said there’s a “growing hostility to religion” in a keynote address at a 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome. He said that this hostility to religion is due to traditional religious beliefs that are contrary to the “new moral code”.
We very seldom hear about impending persecution from the pulpit. It’s just not a topic that is on our 10 most wanted sermons listing. But we cannot ignore how fragile our religious freedom is. Data shows that more Christians have suffered persecution in the world today than in the time of Christ. In the United States, there is an element of people that view Christianity as a threat to power. We have seen violence and legal attacks growing in our Country. Recently churches have been attacked as a result of the Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs. Wade. I believe Satan is forming his army and religious persecution is a clear and present danger. Therefore, we must prepare by committing to what our position is going to be. You say that’s easy. Really? Consider the possibility of having to renounce your faith for food or employment. What “Hill” we are going to be prepared to die on if it is required of us? That’s the reason I am convinced that we must prepare our hearts and minds spirituality to stand strong. “ For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” (Eph. 6:12)
In 1 Peter 4:12-19, we find how we should react during times of persecution. We are told, “Do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal among you, which comes upon you for your testing, as though some strange thing were happening to you;” but to the degree that you share the sufferings of Christ, keep on rejoicing,( verses 12-13) We are given clear instructions. “ If you are reviled for the name of Christ, you are blessed, because the Spirit of glory and of God rests on you.” Peter warns “None of you suffers as a murderer, or thief, or evildoer, or a troublesome meddler;” (vs.15). He continues by stressing Christians who suffer should not be ashamed but glorify God for judgment begins with the household of God and extends to those who disobey the gospel of God.
Persecution is a strange thing. Why would God ever allow a person who believes in Him, who loves and follows Him, to suffer persecution? This is the point of Peter’s message, to discuss the question of persecution that the believer sometimes must suffer. Being a genuine believer in a corrupt world is difficult. Many Christians fold under the pressure and lose their witness.
Why does God allow the believer to suffer persecution? Let’s go with the short answer; to test, try and temper us. As the craftsman molds raw steel into a beautiful edged weapon. Persecution sharpens us for spiritual warfare. Persecution measures our faith. Any person’s faith can be measured by how much they are willing to sacrifice or bear for it. Suffering persecution for Christ shows how strong or weak our faith is. Persecution proves our faith and attracts others to Christ. When we suffer and are persecuted, others can see the strength of Christ in us. The next part of our plan is hard as we prepare our hearts and minds to rejoice during our persecution. We must remember that some of our sufferings may be inflicted by family, neighbors, friends, or co-workers. When we suffer, we are sharing in Christ’s sufferings. When we are persecuted for living and proclaiming the righteousness and salvation of God, we are suffering for the same reason Christ did. Our suffering will bring great rewards when Christ returns in glory. Walking by faith is difficult, but our faith pleases our Holy God, and we do not walk the path alone. Our wise, sovereign, loving Lord walks with us…always.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
