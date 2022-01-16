As children, we all remember the story of Jonah being swallowed by the whale. The Sunday School teacher would tell the story as we sat on the edge of our seats, eyes wide open.
Jonah was a rebellious prophet sent by God to the Ninevites with a message, but he attempted to flee the presence of the Lord. Insubordinately, he takes a ship sailing away from Nineveh. Let’s consider a few things about this story we didn’t hear as children.
One, God is omnipresent, we cannot escape His presence, and attempting to escape is evidence our thought process is unsound. Jonah goes to sleep in the bottom of the ship. It’s common for us to avoid our issues by sleeping. So, God hurled a great wind at the ship to wake him up. (vs.4) How many times has God given us a wake-up call during a rebellious sleep? Nothing we can do can enable us to evade or escape the presence of our Lord. (Proverbs 15:3)
The crew then cast lots and after a brief interrogation of Jonah, he says, “Throw me overboard.” He was ready to die. Finally, the crew threw him overboard and the sea calmed. The storm was spiritual, not meteorological. Jonah should have perished in the waters, but God had a plan in the shape of a fish.
Jonah rebelled and fled God’s presence all because he did not want Nineveh to experience God’s forgiveness. It wasn’t until Jonah was swallowed by a fish that he prayed. Now, he was ready to submit to God and the fish spit him out on dry land. (2:7-10) Jonah preached, Nineveh repented, and God relented, (3:10) which displeased Jonah greatly. (4:1-4) God asked, “Is it right for you to be angry?” Rather than answer, Jonah left the city and sat down. Jonah did what God had told him, but his heart was polluted with bitterness, unable to feel compassion for the Ninevites. God then appoints a plant to grow to provide Jonah shade from the heat, which made him happy, but God sends a worm to kill the plant and wind to wither Jonah. All of which makes Jonah angrier. (4:7-8) Jonah left angry, he arrived in Nineveh angry, and now he sits outside the city angry. When we allow the seed of anger to blossom it increases anxiety, blood pressure, and our mental capacity. Anger and love cannot abide together, “because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.” (Jam. 1:20) Our story ends abruptly leaving us to wonder what happened to Jonah. Did he repent or did he die in bitterness?
What can we learn from Jonah’s experiences? First, when God gives us a mission, he expects us to fulfill it. Second, we cannot escape the presence of the Lord, and the Shepherd will pursue His sheep. Third, God loves us amid our rebellion. Finally, our attempt to walk outside of God’s providence will bring us to the point of spiritual, physical, and emotional destruction. When we submit and follow God’s plan, he promises it will bring glory to Him, good to us blessings to others.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
