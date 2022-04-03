“As snow in summer, and as rain in harvest, so honor is not seemly for a fool” [Proverbs 26:1] The verse tells us in as few words as needed, that conferring honor or a position of honor upon a simpleton is a violation of common sense. I dare say it seems the political circus in which we find ourselves has no concept of this proverb. In fact, it seems to me the clowns have been running the political circus {by which I mean Washington} quite long enough. Trouble! Trouble everywhere we look. Inflation, shortages, rampant price gouging at every turn, contentious words, and threatening actions at every turn; it is easy, in these times, to get fearful and to be consumed with worry. However, there is counsel in our Bible for such times as these [Esther 4:14] so let me have your attention for just a moment and let’s open up and “seek ye out of the book of the Lord…” [Isaiah 34:16] where we will, as always, find rest in times of trouble. Turn with me to Isaiah chapter 8 and Matthew chapter 10. There are dozens of additional places I would take you if time permitted but these two will yield enough fruit for a fine meal at God’s table. In Isaiah the people (Jews) of Judah were afraid of what they thought was a ‘confederacy’ of nations threatening invasion. They should have been afraid rather of the Almighty God but they weren’t. They were fearful of being invaded or embroiled in a war they couldn’t win. So, in Isaiah 8:13 God gave them a warning – “Sanctify the Lord of hosts himself; and let him be your fear and let him be your dread” [Isaiah 8:13] That should sound familiar to those of you who spend time in your Bible. Run over to Matthew chapter 10 verse 28 “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather, fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell”. Remember that God is still on the Throne, high and lifted up [Isaiah 6:1] and to him the nations and all that they represent, and all their history from the first to the last, are in God’s sight “as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance:…” AND “All nations before him are as nothing; and they are counted to him as less than nothing, and vanity” [Isaiah 40:15, 17]. Yes, things are a mess. They always have been. But God said “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness” [Isaiah 41:10]. Yes, our embarrassing and incompetent leaders may well stumble their way into a war yet. Yes, they may continue to make one foolish decision after another that leads the country into a massive financial pit. But if you belong to the God of the living, you have a heavenly father who said “make God your fear, not man”. He said “Call on me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and might things which thou knowest not” [Jeremiah 33:3]. Dear ones, God knows where you are, what you face and where you will be 10 million years from now. Come visit us at Calvary Baptist Church and wait upon the Lord. We hope to see you soon. We’re on loop 256 across from the industrial complex 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.