In 2000, just four days after it had undergone a thorough maintenance appointment the engineering marvel known as the Concord was about to do yet another amazing takeoff with its crew of nine and its one hundred passengers. It had done this successfully 4,873 times. What wasn’t known at the time was that a DC-10 had just left the very same runway on takeoff and had lost a 17inch piece of engine cowling. Unbeknownst to anyone, that little piece of cowling was laying on the runway in front of the speeding Concord. In fact, just a few inches to the left or right and the amazing jet might have passed the debris right by with no one the wiser. However, as it turned out the piece of cowling was struck by a front tire which by the time and speed of the Concord ripped out a piece of tire which in turn slammed into the underside of the jet at 310 mph. The ensuing shock wave of the blow ruptured one of the Concord’s fuel cells which began bleeding fuel. The fuel ignited just as the jet went airborne and ultimately led the magnificent jet into a series of devastating and non-recoverable failures. Sadly, the plane was doomed and crashed just after takeoff killing all 109 people onboard. I suspect not one of those 109 people ever imagined that they had already said their last words to loved ones. I doubt that any of them thought “today I shall take my last breath, say my final “I love you” to my wife and children”. A 17-inch piece of debris laying in the middle of a runway wide enough to accommodate a huge jet. Just a few inches this way or that meant the death of those men and women. So, I’d like to once again remind us that life is precious and it can be over in the blink of an eye. Solomon wisely said “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; [Ecclesiastes 3:1-2] None of us knows when our time will run out. So, let me urge you again to be honest with yourself; are you ready? Have you said what you should have said? To whom you should have said it? Have you said to your sons and your daughters, to your grandchildren, to your wife or husband what they are longing to hear? Your love, your admiration, your thanks, your indebtedness, your praise, your pride in their achievements, your earnest apologies, where due. Have you done what you could and should have done for those who will be left facing the emptiness of your absence? Have you gone before God in prayer and repentance? Have you trusted upon the only outstretched hand God offers, his Son the Lord Jesus Christ? May I remind you that there may be far less time than you think. Where you expect years there may be hours. I urge you to settle it this very day, in fact this hour! Perhaps the casket your wife will choose for you is on display at the funeral home this moment sir. Perhaps the Doctor who will pronounce you deceased is driving to work as you read this Ma’am. Don’t wait! This matter of eternity is far too important to ignore. Don’t know how? Come visit us at Calvary Baptist Church and learn what God wants us all to know.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
