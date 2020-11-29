For my fellow Bible believers there is an exciting story told in 1st Kings 22:1-28 [see also 2nd Chronicles 18:1-34] about a sin-sick nut-job named Ahab (king of Israel) and a fence straddling king named Jehoshaphat (king of Judah). It’s a story loaded to the brim with life lessons you can implement right now! In the story Ahab bribes and cons Jehoshaphat into joining forces for a battle against the king of Syria. Jehoshaphat asked Ahab if he had prayed and asked the Lord about the battle (Ahab is a lost man, so no, of course he hasn’t prayed); but he said “oh you bet buddy, sure I did” {Ahab had 400 bought & paid for liberal ecumenical casual attitude ‘preachers’ on his pay roll}; all of whom he lined up before Jehoshaphat and they all said what Ahab wanted to hear. They all said “hey boss God’s on your side so you two join up and go fight and you’ll win for sure”. Jehoshaphat had enough sense left to be suspicious so he asked Ahab “man isn’t there a single straight Baptist preacher left around here who hasn’t compromised with you and your crowd of gutless ‘preachers’? Someone with the backbone to tell us the truth?” Ahab said “yes, there is yet one man”, named Micaiah, but I hate that guy, he (1). Never says what I want to hear”! (2). He never preaches what I tell him to! (3). He’s always preaching against sin and what I’m doing! And (4). I just don’t like that loud gun-barrel straight preaching. Jehoshaphat thinks “now that sounds like one of them old fashioned fire & brimstone preachers, I need to hear that guy” and he asks Ahab to get him. Ahab’s fake preachers hit, threatened and coerced Micaiah on the way to the palace but when they finally got him in front of the two kings and pushed him to ‘tell it like it is’; he “shucks the corn” and says alright big boy if you want the truth – here it is: ‘no matter what those little lollypop preachers of yours say, God said you’re a dead man, you are going to die in this battle”. Ahab was furious, he dropped Micaiah in the dungeon, ignored his warning, attacked Syria anyway and got killed in that battle. Jehoshaphat ignored Micaiah too and came close to death as well. God in heaven, don’t we need some more Micaiah’s! Sir, Ma’am answer this question in your heart “Don’t you want to be that man”? Don’t you want to be that woman? There was JUST ONE MAN who had the guts to tell it straight regardless of who doesn’t like it; regardless of the penalty. Just One Man who wouldn’t compromise with Ahab’s preachers and their new versions no matter who doesn’t like it. Just One Man willing to take a stand for God! Just One Man can make a difference Sir! Just One God fearing mother changes everything Ma’am! Be willing to pray, teach, hold the line Grandparent! In these rapidly compromising times, young ones need to see someone is still straight and right and walking with God. We need you to stay straight! Just One Dad willing to be bold for God even if no one else will! Jeremiah 6:16!!! I challenge you to be a Micaiah! Isn’t time you found your place among folks who believe like you?! Calvary Baptist Church 903-729-5924 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. Visit us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com. On Facebook Calvary Baptist Church of Palestine.
Religious Column: The witness we should be
- by Malcolm Harrison
