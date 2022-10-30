In Luke 13:6-9 the Bible gives us the words of the Lord: “He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none. 7 Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard; Behold these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground? 8 And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it: 9 And if it bear fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down. In this parable we see, as we have many hundreds of times in the Bible, that true, right, pure JUSTICE demands that sooner or later wickedness must be cut down. As I tell unsaved people about this tree, they immediately agree that the tree should be cut down. But, when I tell them where the lesson comes from and that this tree represents them in their present state, they are stunned. Then I tell people about the precious contents of verse 8 & 9 where we see the ‘dresser’ of the vineyard {our Lord Jesus} who steps in and begs compassion and mercy from the vineyard owner {God the Father} saying “Lord, let it alone this year also till I shall dig and till I shall dung about it”. Glory! Mercy is what we need! Sweet, tender, MERCY for you and me! The reactions I get range between stunned silence to inquisitive listeners asking to hear more. Can I tell you something friend? We’ve all failed God [Romans 3:10, 12, 23; 5:12] ALL of us are sinners according to the Bible. Isaiah said, “But we are ALL as an unclean thing, and ALL our righteousnesses are as filthy rags”. [Isaiah 64:6] It is a precious thing to see how sharp the word of God is to cut through all the religious nonsense and to see understanding dawn on the face of someone who just moments earlier said “yes, it deserves to be cut down”! To see them come face to face with the realization that like that tree they too have failed to bring forth the fruit God seeks, repentance and faith. Ah but then to see that God loves them and doesn’t want them cut down until there is no other recourse. To see his dear Son, step in on their behalf and ask for mercy for just a while longer. Even more amazing and beautiful is when I get to see those who admit that they realize that, in so many ways, labor, effort, pruning and watering at the very hand of God has been done in their life to bring them to that place of repentance. Do you not see it? Many, perhaps even you reading this column now, can look back and see the times that the Holy Spirit has whispered, called, convicted and you knew it. But still you refused. How much longer do you have sir? Years? Months? Days? Hours? How much longer will the axe be stayed? How much longer will you refuse to bring forth that which God desires of you? Every day thousands are cut down. I would plead with you to wait no longer! Perhaps the axe is already laid at the base of your tree. Come find out more at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas this Sunday! We meet at 10 A.M. for Sunday School, 11 A.M. and 6 P.M. for Church and 7 P.M. Wednesday night Bible study.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.