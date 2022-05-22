Among Aesop’s fables is the fable of the trees and the axe: ‘A Man came into a wood one day with an axe head in his hand. The axe head had no handle and the man protested and demanded of the trees that they should provide him a small tree with which to construct a handle for his axe. The trees debated among themselves whether they should sacrifice a small tree for the purpose and, being good-natured, gave the man a young tree. Promptly the man, cut up the tree and fashioned an axe handle out of it and repaired his axe. He then set to work cutting down those very same majestic trees one after another. The Trees, seeing how foolish they had been to sacrifice one tree, now realized that the man would cut them all down eventually’. I am sure you all see the political, social, and practical lessons in that old fable. However, the one I want to bring to your attention this week is: You can make no concessions with the devil and sin. It never ends there. Make one concession and you soon find that one has led to four more. It’s like letting a murderer into your home for a drink of water, under his promise that if you do, he’ll leave you otherwise unmolested. Satan is a liar and a deceiver. Like the axe-man in the fable, all he needs is for the trees to give up one little tree and he’ll have them by the throat after that. Satan whispers and entices and panders “it’s such a little request, it’s such a small thing…just this once”. But it is of course a deception, because he knows that once you make one concession you WILL make more. Just one ‘chink’ in the armor as they say. Just one crack in wood…just one weak link in the chain. Over in Proverbs chapter 7 we find in verse 21 we read: “With her much fair speech she caused him to yield, with the flattering of her lips she forced hm”. In Judges we find even the great and powerful Sampson, strongest man in history, collapsed under the chains of Delilah’s words. You remember she pressed him and cried and begged and whined for days on end until the Bible says Sampson was wearied to the point of death with her nagging. The devil will go into Delilah mode on you too…nagging, and pleading and urging day after day until you finally give in. He may even make it look like it is a good thing for you to do. Beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing. Also note that in the fable the trees thought they were being benevolent…selfless. But the wise know well that to surrender one little right often leads to the loss of all. The problem with sin is that once you cross this line, the devil soon urges you across another. “Well, you’ve already done that…you may as well do this”. Soon you find yourself having failed so many times and made so many concessions and crossed so many lines it seems hopeless. How many of you would admit to God that you wish you could go back to that point where you made that first sacrifice of integrity? Back to where you sold a piece of your honor. Make no bargains with sin! We invite you to join us at Calvary ‘Independent’ Baptist Church this week where we’re studying in Isaiah and finding God’s word fascinating and exciting! Call for directions and service times 903-729-5924.
RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Those little prods to concede
PASTOR MALCOLM HARRISON
-
-
