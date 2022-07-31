In II Chronicles 19:2 God said to Jehoshaphat “…Shouldest thou help the ungodly, and love them that hate the Lord?” He was referring to Jehoshaphat and Ahab. Jehoshaphat had buddied up to Ahab and was helping that wicked king do things that were wrong. So, God sent his prophet to ask him a simple and obvious question – “should you help someone who is wicked and ungodly”? Many today are mistakenly under the influence of the common misteaching that Christians are not supposed to judge sin or sinners – which is about as ridiculous and unbiblical a statement as could be made. Here God himself is trying to get Jehoshaphat to realize that helping a wicked man do wicked things, whether directly or indirectly, is emphatically wrong. Moreover “should you love someone who is wicked and hates God”? Obviously, NO. If you were to ask 50 people to answer that question I dare say you’d probably find that most of them would say it isn’t up to them to criticize ungodly people or ungodly behavior. But here in our text God told Jehu to tell king Jehoshaphat that the “wrath of God was upon him” because he had been helping an ‘ungodly man’ and had made a friend of someone who was wicked and a hater of the Lord. Perhaps you’ve been told “to love my enemies and pray for them?” Yes, you are told to love “YOUR enemies”. I am told to not only love MY enemies but also to pray for them. That is good and right. However, you are never told to love or pray for or HELP the ungodly or to Love the enemies of God. In fact, king David, a man whom God loved, said in Psalm 139:19 that God will slay the wicked who (VS 20) speak against God and take his name in vain. In verse 21 David said something most modern preachers avoid like the plague “Do not I hate them, O Lord, that hate thee?... VS 21 I hate them with perfect hatred, I count them mine enemies. Yes, you are told to love your enemies – but you are NOT to love God’s enemies. Should you witness to them? Tell them the truth about the price of wickedness and the wages of their sin? Yes! Should you try to show them why they should love God instead of opposing and hating Him? Yes! Should you witness to them? Yes! But make no mistake Sir – there is a massive difference between loving YOUR enemy and loving God’s enemies. In Jeremiah 14:11 God told Jeremiah not to even bother praying for the people because of their wickedness. In vs 12 he said he wouldn’t even listen to them when they cry out to him because they had refused to turn to him. In 2nd Timothy the great apostle Paul referred to Alexander the coppersmith as being an enemy of God and his word [4:14] and said, “the Lord reward him according to his works”. Yes, we should strive to always be a testimony of God, a witness of God, a soldier of the cross and to love OUR enemies. The enemies of God however we must leave to the Lord and not enable them to accomplish or further their sinful deeds or hatred of the Lord. As the old saying goes – don’t fraternize with the enemy. Come learn your Bible at Calvary Baptist Church at 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop. Bring a bible, bring a friend, and come get on the Lord’s side this Sunday.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
