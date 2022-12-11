In Matthew 13:44 Jesus said “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field.” There isn’t space in this column to explain the context of the verse or the massive difference between the widely misunderstood “Kingdom of Heaven” and the “Kingdom of God,” which, despite much erroneous teaching, are not the same thing.
Look with me at our text and learn a great truth:
In northwest Florida, where I spent many years in my youth, my family owns a bit of farmland. It is mostly just an old field where cattle once grazed and where, over the long years, we grew corn and soybeans and still later acres of peanuts. If you saw it, you’d think it is just another old field indistinct from a those here. I’ve seen it change over the years. Seen it filled with beggar lice, briars, ‘cockle-burs’ and I’ve seen it filled with green grass, crops and livestock. I’ve bird hunted on it.
To you it wouldn’t seem like much, just a dusty south Alabama farm. But when I look at it I see memories so thick and real that they seem like clouds in the air. I remember the dirt-clod wars, corn cob fights and races with cousins. To you it wouldn’t seem like much, but when I see it, the old fence posts, the old barbed wire, the old broken down hog pen, my mind calls forth the old barn, the old smokehouse.
Something I have learned along the way is that oftentimes people are very much like that field in a way. We too have weeds, our thorns, our briars and our brambles. People are like a field themselves. They have holes, briars, snags and muddy places. Some people seem at first to have little appeal and some even seem thorny and full of briars. BUT there is also a treasure there too, you just have to look.
Treasures of a kind heart, fellowship, gentleness, love, companionship and generosity. These can get overgrown with life and even lost in plain sight. So look beyond the briars and brambles, the thorns and thickets and try to find the treasures in people. You may find that person you thought was just another old field actually has a heart of pure gold, a lifetime of counsel and experience and sometimes, you may even find that a person is just what you needed.
Those of you who’ve been around a while know how quickly trials and troubles in life can over-grow a heart and hide its gentleness like weeds overtake a field. The treasure is still there though, it’s just been hidden. Treasure in a field. I encourage you to look again long and hard and see those who appear at first difficult and unpleasant. You may be surprised what you will find. Once you find the treasure in a field – as Jesus said, buy that field! Calvary Baptist Church 903-729-5924 is located at 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop across from the Willow Creek Business Plaza. Come and join us soon. Service times are 10 a.m. Sunday School for kids and adults, 11 a.m. Morning Worship, 6 p.m. Evening worship and prayer and 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer. Visit us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.