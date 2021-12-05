As believers, we only wish that the road we travel was straight with no turns or crossroads, but in truth, our road looks more like a pile of spaghetti. One road overlaps another with Satan bringing temptations into our path. When we transferred from Satan’s realm into Christ’s Kingdom, we became a target where temptations are more immense and intense. Thankfully, we can travel these roads in faith knowing God has provided the offramp for temptation.
In 1 Peter 5:6-11 Peter was addressing Christians who were undergoing severe persecution, temptations, and becoming discouraged. Peter is urging them to humble themselves, pray and trust God, and not to lose hope. Even though relief is in the future, Peter is encouraging them to realize that God moves in His own time and we can not understand God’s will. When we are experiencing temptations, we need to consider that God just might be using them to prepare and strengthen us. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. Be sober-minded; be watchful” (5:6-8). If we want the mighty hand of God to exalt us we must become humble, trust in God’s strength and not our own.
Peter warns us to be “watchful for the devil prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour”. Satan creeps down the roads of our lives and places temptations in front of us daily. Think of it as someone knocking on your door. Temptation is not in itself sinful. It becomes a sin when we allow the temptation to become action, even in our minds. You still have control of the deadbolt. Flee and keep the door locked. God has provided the escape route. (1 Cor. 10:13) Remember the lion roars to cause fear and to split up the herd to attack the weak ones. We need not only to be alert to Satan’s attacks but the attacks on fellow believers. “Resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same kinds of suffering are being experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world”. (5:9) It’s our Christian duty to come alongside others when they have temptations and are broken on the side of the road. “Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness.” (Gal. 6:1)
Peter closes this passage with words of victory, “And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you. To him be the dominion forever and ever. Amen”.(5:10-11) We must build the inner man, the inner woman by renewing our heart in Christ, by cultivating the ministry of the Holy Spirit and immersing ourselves in God’s Word. “Submit therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you”.(James 4:7) Claim victory today.
