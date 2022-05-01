In our electronic generation of Instant Messaging, Facebook, emails, and Twitter we seem to be listening for friends and family to continually contact us. Some studies have found that people check their cell phones every six minutes. I confess I just heard that familiar tone and my urge is to run and see what amazing communication has come to me. Our society has become addicted to electronics. We love gadgets. Don’t misunderstand me, the ability to communicate instantly is wonderful. In addition to staying in contact with friends and family, it serves as a solid foundation for sharing Christ.
This raises a question; Are we devoting time to listen to God as faithfully as we do to our favorite electronic device? “Our ears are tuned to whatever holds our hearts and minds.” God has been speaking to us since creation. In the Old Testament, He spoke through the prophets. In the New Testament, He spoke through His Son (Heb. 1:1-2). Today, He speaks to us through the Holy Spirit, (John 16:13) If the world is our focus, we shall hear only its message. If we wish our hearts and minds to be set on Christ we must make time to meditate and listen to His guidance and obey.
There are many reasons we can’t hear God. First, we don’t have a relationship with Him. The Lord calls all to salvation, those who reject Him are unable to hear His voice. Second, when we focus on the message of the world God’s Word is snuffed out. Third, anger at God will prevent people from hearing God’s voice. People ask, why does God allow this hardship on our family or others? They become filled with anger and turn their ears away from God. No place in the Bible promises bad things will not happen to people even Christians. There are more predictions in Scripture of a struggle on earth for the believer than there is gain and success.
Fourth, “ For false Christs and false prophets will arise and perform great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect”(Matthew 24:24 ). People are searching for answers today. Television, the internet, and bookshelves are filled with the words of men and women who would lead people away from Christ. Secular humanists believe that this is the only life of which we have the knowledge and that we owe it to ourselves and others to make it the best life possible for ourselves and all with whom we share this fragile planet. They believe there is no evidence for supernatural causes or remedies for, humankind's condition, and mankind can solve their problems. This is a heresy that leads to hell. There is only one solution to the void in mankind’s life and that is Christ. Sometimes we need to turn our ears back to Christ. Step away from this busy world, turn off the phone, go to that special place read the Word of God
(Heb. 12:2) and listen to our Father, strengthen our relationship. God will bless and enrich our lives when we keep our ears tuned to His Word.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
