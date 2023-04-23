“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together.”
~Colossians 1:15-17
Every moment is sacred—if I truly believe the things I say I do about God.
God is all-powerful. God is omnipresent.
The fact that I have taken another breath, blinked my eyes or had my heart beat one more time can only mean He is present.
Many times I have heard people, even church leaders say, “God really showed up” or “We are really praying God shows up.”
Makes me cringe, every single time.
The fact that I have literally not been consumed is because Jesus has made life possible. Without Him, there is nothing. In Genesis we know Jesus was present and participating in creation. John 1, Hebrews 1 and Colossians 1 all remind us of the same.
It was all because of Him. It is still all because of Him.
If God is omnipresent, there is not a moment He misses. Never is He surprised or taken back by something happening. I can only imagine He is often saddened and even horrified, but never surprised.
If God is present in every moment, how can any moment be anything but sacred. Whether or not we treat it that way is an entirely different matter.
Each second, each minute held together by the King of the universe belongs to Him. He has given us our part, but it is does not change the fact that His presence forever changes everything. He is holding it all together, holding us all together.
On Friday I drove my daughter to Georgetown to watch the Palestine High School boys soccer team compete in the state championship game. We had been hoping this moment would become a reality and my vision of it included cloudless skies, riding down the highway with music playing, laughter, excited fans and obviously a state championship trophy at the end of the day. I imagined all the celebrations and a community rejoicing in the moment filled with pride.
Preparing to leave, we’d checked the weather—low 80s and partly sunny. We bought our tickets. She made her posters. We put on our playoffs shirts and expectantly hit the road.
After an hour into the trip, I jokingly said maybe I hadn’t dressed appropriately as the skies darkened and raindrops fell. My daughter reassured me that the weather forecast in Georgetown did not call for any rain.
I watched as the temperature gauge on my car continued to drop. It was 66 degrees. The skort I wore and the suntan lotion I packed seemed senseless. Perhaps an umbrella would have been prudent I wondered out loud. My daughter reassured me again.
If we’d been in a movie, this is where my husband would say, it’s cosmic complicity. The physical world is revealing, forecasting a dark turn, perhaps.
I began to picture celebrating in the rain, everyone soaked, but no one caring because PHS had won a state championship.
We found our way to the stadium and I was abruptly startled by the cold, wet metal bleacher on the backs of my bare legs. The air was just drippy enough to encourage an umbrella but as that would impede the views of others, we donned our rain coats. The temperature rose and the droplets settled all around. It became a sticky, humid existence but the crowd was not deterred.
Early goals from the opposition were deflating but we held onto hope.
In the end the Wildcats would not prevail.
Even in the palpable disappointment, the fans streamed down out of the stands but did not leave. Instead they gathered near the stadium exit and waited expectantly for these athletes. There were hugs and tears and joy. Lots of pictures, celebration still. There was laughter, kind words and pride. By then, the sky had even cleared and the sun began to shine.
The young man we were waiting for approached and smiled and gladly took photos.
He had posted one of his own prior to the game. It was of his wristband, upon which he’d written “100% Jesus.”
My heart lifted at the thought.
I reflected on my musings about how this day would go. My premise only proved all the more true: Every moment is sacred.
I can feel cold bleachers on bare legs because of Him. I can have road trips with my beautiful daughter because of Him. I can feel part of my community because of Him.
He is in the cloudless skies, but He is also in the cloudy ones.
He is in the music and in the silence.
He is in the laughter and the tears.
He is in the celebrating and the mourning.
It is 100 % Jesus because He created it all.
And every moment He gives us is a sacred gift for which we should be grateful.
He has not missed a thing and He is working on our behalf when we know it and even when we don’t.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
