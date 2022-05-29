The word “Unleash” in Hebrew is “reshiyth”, a noun meaning, “the beginning”, and “the choicest parts of an offering” The word appears fifty-one times in the Old Testament and holds the honor of being the first word written in the entire Bible. (Genesis 1:1). “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” We all have been given the “best of the best” so that we might serve God and people. You might want to stop and go get your Bible at this point.
The Bible makes it crystal clear in Romans 12:6-8 that God has gifted each believer uniquely to serve. Our gifts are then multiplied when we join as one in the body of Christ. “ For by the grace given to me, I tell everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he should think. Instead, think sensibly, as God has distributed a measure of faith to each one. Now as we have many parts in one body, and all the parts do not have the same function, in the same way, we who are many are one body in Christ and individually members of one another.” (Romans 12:3-5) Paul is saying do not get puffed up with pride over your gift/gifts. But join together and form the body of Christ. We might compare the church to a tool chest filled with every tool you can imagine. Each tool (you and I) has a purpose. The hammer and nails separately are nothing more than a large paperweight and metal toothpick. But together they bring about unification. The joining of two things together.
It was God’s grace that has given the believer eternal life. It is only reasonable that because of that grace, the believer would want to work for Christ. In Greek, “Char” means “Joy” and it is the root word for “Charis” meaning “Grace”. From “Charis” we get “Charisma” meaning a “grace-endowment to edify the church”. It is my opinion the endowment of the seven spiritual gifts that Paul speaks of in Romans 12:3-8, are active today and the body of Christ needs to more than ever to utilize these gifts. Understanding that we each have to pray and let the Holy Spirit lead us on the journey to find that gift/gifts.
Paul list these gifts: Prophecy/Preaching (Telling people about Jesus and exposing sin), Serving (Meeting the needs of the church and those outside the church), Teaching (Explaining the Truth) Exhorting (Encouraging others), Giving (Investing in the work of God), Ministry (Ministering to others the gospel) Leading (Administration) and Mercy, (Empathizing with those who have been hurt) If you are a believer God has given you one of these gift/gifts. Immerse yourself in the Scriptures, pray and listen to God as He speaks. For when we join together as one in Christ, God will, in His time, give us the victory. As Christians, we must rise to the challenges of our society. God is in control. “And if someone overpowers one person, two can resist him. A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” (Ecclesiastes 4:12) As you embrace your gifts God will empower you and you will be a blessing to others and God’s kingdom.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.