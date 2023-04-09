He could not bear to watch.
It is nothing new. My husband is a sports fan and is even a phenomenal athlete, but when it comes to teams he is invested in, he can hardly watch the games.
He says he gets too worked up—blood pressure rising, temper flaring—then he feels convicted. If his team loses, he considers it a waste of time and wishes he had the two to three hours back.
I, on the other hand, am a glutton for punishment.
Whether it is the Aggies or the UConn Huskies, I am an optimist suffering through my own blood pressure spikes to root for my team, up or down. (And if you are an Aggie fan, you know what kind of sacrifice this can be.)
When we filled out our March Madness brackets this year he immediately began telling me he would not watch our alma mater. It is not worth the emotional toll he told me. I protested, saying it was absurd. What is the point of having a team you care about and follow if you don’t actually ever watch. It requires a personal investment.
He usually tells me, let’s just record it. If they win, he will watch. If he just knew they won, he could handle watching.
As I pleaded at the beginning of this year’s basketball national tournament, he said, if they make it to the Elite Eight he would start watching our Huskies. He did not, despite their convincing double-digit wins.
When they landed in the Final Four, I was excited and prepared for a night of basketball. The protests began. For once, I insisted he watch.
Again they won by double digits.
When my brother called to say he had acquired last-minute tickets to the championship game and he wanted us to go along, it took a little convincing. We decided it was worth the once-in- a-lifetime opportunity.
With about five minutes left in the game, the Aztecs made a run. The stadium erupted. I looked at my husband who said, “Ready to go?”
Absolutely not I said: This isn’t over.
The results now are old news.
Basking in the joy of the national championship, our conversation on the drive home turned to spiritual matters and the darkness of the world.
The bleary-eyed 1 a.m. conversation grew quiet as we sped along in the dark.
“But we’ve already won,” he declared.
Why do we get so worked up about all of the crazy things going on in the world when we know we have already won, he asked out loud.
The quiet hum of the road was the reply.
I thought about the holiest of all weeks upon which we were embarking.
I thought of the disciples and their eager throwing in with this young carpenter who was doing miraculous things. It made me think of the tyranny they were living under and the hope they were investing in this Man, this Man who they were thinking could be the Savior.
These men walked away from their professions while under Roman rule and heavy tax burdens. They let go of the known. They invested and stepped out to follow along. They had seen the miraculous and now were beginning to see the challenges that were ahead, though not the full scope of what was about to come.
I cannot fathom the mental gymnastics they must have gone through as they tried to reconcile everything unfolding. This was the Savior who would rescue them from oppression. Surely he would be victorious and reign—with them alongside.
When the darkness fell in the garden and the soldiers came for the King, no wonder the fear, the frustration, the fight—even the denials. All of their hope, all of their lives were invested in this Son of Man. This was not how it was supposed to go.
They saw him arrested.
They saw him beaten.
They saw him stripped.
Then the unthinkable.
They could not bear to watch.
How could they? How could any of us?
Every hope, every beautiful promise seemed to be coming to a horrific end. They doubted all they knew, all they’d seen. They scattered and hid.
They were ready to go.
The beautiful, bruised, beaten body of Jesus was laid in utter darkness behind the massive stone.
But it was not over.
And it is news that will never get old.
We have already won.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
