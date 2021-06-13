Have you ever asked yourself, “What in the world am I worried about?”
With all the things going on in society, there’s a buffet line of things to worry about, but as Christians we have the Word of God to comfort us.
Google tells us that Americans are worrying about three things: unemployment, 39%; financial/political, 32%; crime/healthcare, 22%. But we might also worry about children, family, unexpected expenses and time as well.
Here are some interesting statistics. Forty percent of things we worry about are in the past. Thirty percent are matters out of our control. Twelve percent are regarding our health, even when we are not ill. Ten percent are regarding friends and neighbors and are not based on evidence or facts. Eight percent of what we worry about is based on reality.
This tells us that 90% of what we worry about is out of our control or never happens. Paul wrote in Philippians 4:6-7 , “Do not worry about anything, but in everything, through prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses every thought, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
First, there is a difference between being worried and concerned. We are concerned about the speed limit and traffic, about our children’s welfare and, of course, we’re concerned and follow our doctor’s orders regarding our health. To do the contrary, would be irresponsible.
Second, anxiety disorders and mental illnesses cause overwhelming anxiety, fear and depression. These require medical intervention. But even in these cases, it has been proven that when spiritual intervention is coupled with medical care, there are much higher rates of treatment success.
So how can we combat anxiety?
Combat is a military term. We use it for a reason. Every day we are in a spiritual battle with demons. “For our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the world powers of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavens,” Ephesians 6:12 tells us.
We can be spiritually proactive and defeat worry and anxiety with prayer. When you feel the tension building, pray. Worship: Think of church as an aircraft carrier. You land, you load up, you equip yourself with the power of God and fellowship and you take off to do combat. Spiritual strike team: A strike team is three to five team members who accomplish missions. Join with others to pray and share. God will bless these relationships. Mental training: Fill your mind with spiritual food. Bible study, scripture memory, meditation and music.
Don’t be discouraged by the world.
With Christ, you are an overcomer. Christ has sent the Holy Spirit to come alongside you, to uplift and intercede for you. Take comfort, “The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.” (Psalm 9:9)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.