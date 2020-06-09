There is only one race of people: humans. The genetic difference between any two human beings is infinitesimally small. Reproduction occurs naturally across all ethnic groups. Skin color is a commonly used characteristic to claim differing races. Every human being’s skin color is the same, at least it is determined by the production of the same pigment by the same type of skin cells. The color difference is simply a matter of differing amounts of that pigment. No one should be surprised by these biological facts.
Furthermore, no Bible student should be surprised by the fact that there is only one race of people. The Bible is clear. Every human being is created in the image of God. Every human being benefits from the common grace of God. Christ died for every human being to have an opportunity to believe. Every human being is descended from Adam. Every human being is also descended from Noah. The Old and New Testaments both declare that the God of the Bible is God over all humans.
The dividing of people into ethnic groups is rooted in the sin of pride/rebellion of humans at the Tower of Babel incident. That sin continues to this day. This division did not have to result in racism, but it has. Since there is only one race, racism is not the proper term, but I will use it as it is commonly understood. Racism can be found in every group, divided along any line you care to divide along. Racism is wrong in every place and every time it is found. There is no call for it and God hates it. Racism is a tool of Satan. He convinces those who bear the image of God to despise, hate, and attack others who bear the image of God. Satan uses racism to get us to idolize self. Satan uses racism to get us to neglect our obligation and responsibility to take the gospel message to the nations (ethnic groups or language groups). However, since society normally uses the term races instead, it is entirely appropriate to say that Satan uses racism to keep us from sharing the gospel with “the races”. I must be very careful that my words and actions do not drive ethnic groups away from me and God’s message. Christians will answer for this sin and neglect of sacred, blessed responsibility. Tragically, the witness of faithful Christians is negated by the racism of others who at least think they are Christians. Surely, God is grieved.
God has given the solution to racism, in all its many forms. The Bible says to love God and love your neighbor. You cannot hate the one created in God’s image and love God also. The Bible does not leave this in abstract terms. Concrete application in Scripture abounds. Consider the hated Samaritan. Consider the commands to speak up for those who have no voice. Consider the commands to come to the aid of the weak and powerless. Consider Jesus, “With humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others. Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men. Being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. (Philippians 2:3-8, NASU) Consider the interests of others. Romans 12:10 says to give preference to one another. Christ Jesus allowed hating men to do hateful, murderous things to Him. He also told us to expect similar treatment because of His name. Let us be careful that our sin is not the cause for that, but rather our allegiance to Christ.
