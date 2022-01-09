Can faith and doubt coexist? It’s somewhat of a paradox. We have all experienced times when we doubted God. There are biblical accounts of Moses, Abraham, Jeremiah, Elijah Solomon, and others who experienced periods of doubt. Great spiritual leaders such as D.L. Moody, Martin Luther have written of their doubts. In 1949, the great Billy Graham was facing a crossroads in his ministry. He had doubts about the Word of God. He sealed his doubts with a prayer: “Father, I am going to accept this as Thy Word by faith! I’m going to allow faith to go beyond my intellectual questions and doubts, and I will believe this to be Your inspired Word.”
The story of Thomas is infamous for his doubts and questions, but he was courageous and loyal to Jesus. He had doubts about going back to Jerusalem when Jesus was called to the death of Lazarus. Despite his doubts, he was ready to die alongside Jesus. He questioned Jesus when he spoke of going to prepare a place for them in John 14:5 by saying, “We do not know where you are going”. After the resurrection and Thomas was told Jesus had risen from the grave he proclaimed, “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my hand in his side, I will not believe”. Upon seeing Jesus, he says, “ My Lord and my God!” Thomas went on to start churches in India and China. While Thomas was praying a Hindu priests thrust a spear into him. It’s said, Thomas dragged himself to a nearby chapel to a stone cross and prayed, “Lord, I thank thee for all Thy mercies, into Thy hands, I commend my spirit”.
With doubt, Satan interjects into our mind’s questions; Is God listening or real? Is the Bible true? If those seeds take root, they grow into thoughts that question the character and power of God. Don’t let your doubts linger. “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.” (James
1:6) When we accept and admit our doubts to ourselves and God, we begin to have peace with our doubts. In the process, we’re developing the platform for our belief system and drawing closer to the Father. Finally, we must evaluate our doubts; What caused us to doubt? Was it what someone said, an experience, or an unanswered prayer. Whatever the reasons, face them head-on. As we evaluate our doubts, we will discover opportunities to educate ourselves in God’s Word. Share your doubt with a mature spiritual mentor. Don’t hide them. Others have struggled and conquered similar doubts. Finally, remember, God’s feelings toward you are not shuttered by your doubt but unaddressed doubts impact your relationship with God. Cling to God’s Word in faith amid your doubt. “Don’t fear your doubt, admit it, evaluate it and grow because of it.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
