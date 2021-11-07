Has God ever told you to do something you didn’t want to do? In Genesis 21, (vs 9-10) Sarah saw Ishmael mocking her son Isaac and said, “Drive out this maid and her son.” Sarah’s demand distressed Abraham. God said, “Do not be distressed, whatever Sarah tells you, listen to her” (vs.12). God told Abraham to do something he didn’t want to do. Heartbroken, Abraham, took bread and water to them and sent them away. When God gives us something to do that, we don’t want to do it comes with a promise. “And of the son, I will make a nation”.
Maybe, God has told you to do something you don’t want to do. Delaying is disobedience. We can’t comprehend God’s plan, we must obey. Obedience to God is an act of worship. “God commands us to bring about the obedience of faith” (Rom. 16:26-27) It’s hard to obey when we have vision problems and heart problems.
Vision problems: Our spiritual eyes are blinded by fleshly desires. We might even question what we see. “Where there is no vision, the people perish” (Ps. 29:18). Vision in Hebrew means “revelation”. When we fail to obey God, we develop within ourselves a “false vision”. When we fail to do what God is directing us to do, it breaks our communication with God. The Hebrew word for “perish” in this context meaning is to “unbind, to expose, and to go back”. When God tells us to do something that we don’t want to do, and we refuse. We unbind our fleshy selves, expose ourselves to sin, and take a step backward in our spiritual relationship with Him. Heart problems: “The heart is more deceitful and is desperately sick; who can understand it?” (Jer. 17:9). Alfred Aldred said, “Follow your heart”. Following our heart means that we do what is important to us and our fleshly emotions. Our instincts and gut feelings take a throne in our hearts as an idol. “Watch over your heart with all diligence, for from it flow the springs of life” (Pro. 4:23). We develop a spiritual disconnect when we allow our personal feeling to prevent us from following God’s will.
Abraham could have developed vision and heart problems, but he obeyed. When God tells us to do something, we don’t what to do, it’s fine to pray and ask God to take it away. Jesus did when He prayed, “Father if You are willing, take this cup from Me”. But Jesus finished His prayer, “yet not My will, but Yours be done. This is the key to the vision and heart problem, truly saying” Lord, let Your will be done in my life.” It’s during these times we will draw strength from our Father and deepen our relationship with Him. Let God’s will be done in your life when He asks you to do something you don’t what to do. Trust God and His promises.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
