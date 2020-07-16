If you read the Bible much, you probably remember the account of the famous leper called Naaman from II Kings chapter 5:1-14. I encourage you to read about him before you continue. In short, Naaman was an honorable and ‘mighty man’ of valor but he “was a leper”. He has a most deadly and dreadful disease and if anyone can help – it is the God of heaven! So, through an incredible series of events (God works in mysterious ways) Naaman ends up taking a trip to see Elisha the great prophet of God in hopes that he’ll perform a miracle and cure him of his leprosy. However, he is not at all familiar with plain Baptist preaching so he comes expecting something altogether different. He comes expecting a performance. He expects Elisha do some religious junk, maybe burn a candle, and speak Latin or count some beads and do some televangelist junk. But Elisha is just an old-fashioned Baptist preacher and he could not care less what Naaman expects. This isn’t some road-side healing meeting. He doesn’t bother even speaking to Naaman himself but rather sends a servant to tell him to go dip himself in the Jordan River. Naaman is completely dumbfounded at first. Nothing is going like he expected it to and Elisha isn’t at all what Naaman expected. He even gets mad and embarrassed by Elisha’s directions. Instead of the big religious performance he was expecting he gets ordered to do something himself. He is told in no uncertain terms what is expected of him and it makes him mad! “Why…who does this Elisha guy think he is? Who does he think I am”? 1 Naaman came for the “right reason”. He needs the help of God’s preacher and prophet. 2 He came at the “right time”. For a lost man there is no better time to go hear the preaching than right now before it is too late! 3 Naaman came to the “right preacher”. Elisha IS God’s prophet. 4 Naaman came to the “right place”. People who say “it doesn’t matter where you go to church” are invariably the ones not going themselves or are not getting anything out of it when they do. It most certainly matters where you go to Church. 6 Naaman heard the “right message”! But when the heart is wrong even the perfect message is useless. Naaman very nearly missed his chance for the Miracle he received because he was too busy disagreeing with Elisha’s methods, words, and directions. Good thing Naaman didn’t have any of his friends there to talk him out of listening! But rather some of Naaman’s own servants talk him into just doing as he was told. Sadly, so often it is those close to us that Satan uses to lead us away from God and right preaching. It should be just the opposite! The influence of Friends is quite a study in the Bible. Thankfully Naaman eventually swallowed his pride and quit griping about the directions Elisha gave him and just did as he was told and in so doing, he began to honor God’s servant. In turn, God healed him of his leprosy (vs 12-15). But you can take this to the bank: The right Church, the right time, the right reason, the right sermon, preached by God’s man won’t accomplish a thing if your heart is wrong. Malcolm Harrison is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine on the loop across from the Pizza Hut 903-729-5924. Come bring the right heart and hear the right message!
Religious Column: When You Don’t Agree With The Preacher
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
