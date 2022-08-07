We’ll take up a very controversial matter this week. One that requires more space and time than is avail and as always at Calvary Baptist Church, we urge you to use and trust only the (King James) bible exclusively, pray for understanding and listen to the Holy Spirit’s leading. Our study this week is “Can we know definitively if someone is saved OR not?”. It seems like a simple question with a simple answer at first glance but the more we look the more ‘not so simple’ it becomes. We’re going to need some scripture to help open our understanding. Get Matthew 7 vs 21-23: [notice that the Son of God said this concerning the Kingdom of Heaven NOT the Kingdom of God. *Be sure, although intertwined, they are not the same thing]. Now although these verses are not talking about being saved [Acts 16:33] [born again John 3:3] we see that here are some who #1 Believe in God #2 Sincerely believe they belong to Him #3 Render labor and effort to serve him with good deeds and #4 are not his and are rejected despite their sincere efforts and despite believing themselves to be his. Now if a couple of old sinners like me and you were looking at their life and all their good deeds, we’d probably think they are good and godly. We might even think they must be true Christians. And, according to verse 23, we’d be flat wrong despite all appearances. How about king David over in 2nd Samuel ch 11-12. He’s God’s handpicked man but we find him lusting for another man’s wife, committing adultery, and fathering an illegitimate baby with her, plotting against her husband, and even orchestrating her husband’s murder. If we had lived in his time and saw those terrible things, would we have thought David was God’s man? Doesn’t the bible say that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him [1st John 3:15]? Surely, we’d say “there ain’t no way that guy is a child of God”, and again we’d be wrong. How about Peter on the night Judas brought the mob to arrest Jesus. You remember Peter was accused of being a follower of Jesus (which he was) but out of fear and to convince those nearby that he was not a follower of Christ, he lied, he cursed and he swore that he didn’t even know Jesus. He denied Christ! If a couple of sorry old scoundrels like you and me had were to judge him based on that, we would have said “nah, he’s not a godly man, they don’t lie and cuss and they don’t deny Jesus”. Again, we’d get it wrong. Didn’t Judas preach and teach and do miracles for 3 years? Then he betrayed Jesus. What shall we say to these things? We could discuss many others in the bible. We could say this one was and this one wasn’t – but the simple fact is, God knows his sheep by name. Maybe you’re thinking ‘pastor, didn’t Jesus say, “Wherefore by their fruits YE shall know them”. Yes, he did! Aren’t there some sure words about who is and who isn’t saved? Yes, there are. Can’t we be sure of our salvation? Look for part 2 next week and visit us on the web at calvarybcpalestine.com or better yet, drop in and visit with us this week. Calvary Baptist Church at 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop near the industrial plaza. Bring a bible, bring a friend, and come get on the Lord’s side this Sunday.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
