Welcome back for part three of our subject of “Can we know definitively if someone is saved or not?” Last week’s part two is available from the Herald Press. Some say yes! Some say No! It has been said that “you don’t have to convince a dog to act like a dog”. In fact, you don’t even have to teach a dog to behave like a dog. It just comes naturally to them. Likewise, you won’t have to try to talk a liar into telling lies or to convince a thief to steal. You don’t have to wonder if pecan trees are going to make pecans, its what pecan trees do. You don’t have to wonder if they’ll make pinecones or sweetgum burrs. Indeed, the tree is known by its fruit God said. As I mentioned last week, Galatians 4:6 tells us that those who have in truth believed on the Lord Jesus Christ [Acts 16:30-31] and been thus saved by grace through faith [Ephesians 2:8-9] receive the Spirit of his Son in their hearts and from their hearts Christ cries out Abba, Father. So, it stands to reason that those washed in the blood of the Lamb [2nd Corinthians 5:17] with the Son of God inside will not need to be forced to behave as if they were children of God. They are the children of God and will naturally behave as such. Yet, Paul said that the very things he hated, were the things he found himself doing! In Romans 7:17 the Holy Spirit said through Paul, concerning committing sin, “Now I find it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me”. In vs 21 he added “I find then a law, that, when I would do good, evil is present with me”. Can we be certain of who IS and who IS NOT saved by God? There are some tests God has given us so that we may examine our own selves whether we be in the faith [2 Corinthians 13:5] for example: Do we love Jesus Christ? [1st Peter 1:7-8] If we’re saved, we do. Do we do spiritual righteousness? God said that if we’re saved, we would: “In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother” [1st John 3:10]. Vs 14 “We know that we have passed from death unto life, because we love the brethren. He that loveth not his brother abideth in death”. When you find someone who claims to be saved but doesn’t love what God loves, who doesn’t agree with God’s standards, who doesn’t want what God wants, who doesn’t love God’s word, doesn’t love to go to church and be part of the family, singing, praising, preaching, – You should pray for them because something’s wrong! Something’s missing! Does it of a certainty mean they’re not saved? No. See 2nd Thessalonians 3:6, 14-15. The pig pen is full of prodigal sons and daughters who are covered in pig muck and smell like pigs. But the father could spot his son even covered in pig muck. I can’t tell a son or a daughter from a slop covered servant in a pig pen, but God can! Witness! Pray! Testify! Love and walk in the Spirit. Perhaps you’ll provoke others to see the difference between professing and possessing Christ. Let the Lord decide which sheep are his. If you’re looking for a church family, come to Calvary! 703 Gillespie Rd on Loop 256 in Palestine, Texas.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.