Welcome back for part two of our subject of “Can we know definitively if someone is saved or not?” Last week’s part 1 is available from the Herald Press. Now part two: “Can we know definitively if someone is saved or not?”. Some say yes! Some say No! II Corinthians 5:17 tells us “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new”. Of all the many verses that make the ‘yeah but’ and the ‘well I just think’ crowd upset; this is one! They say if you throw a rock at a pack of dogs, only the one that gets hit starts yelping. It’s often like that when you’re witnessing to a group of people too. It takes a lot of work to keep up false appearances. The fruit of the spirit according to scriptures is [Gal 5:22] ‘…love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance. The manifestation of the spirit doesn’t just occasionally cast a fleeting shadow in a saved person’s life – No, it changes everything! Salvation changes everything! It shows up everywhere. It manifests itself in their demeanor, their speech, their behavior. Galatians 4:6 tells us that at that moment when we are truly ‘born again’ [John 3:3] God sends forth the spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, Abba, Father”. We become the ‘children of God by faith in Christ Jesus’ [Galatians 3:26] having been baptized by faith into his death, burial and resurrection and so baptized into Christ, we have ‘put on Christ’ [Galatians 3:27]. For the lost person to think themselves saved while trying to reconcile and understand why they don’t have the fruits of the spirit, why they do not sense the indwelling of the Spirit of God’s Son in their life, why they do not have peace, joy, long-suffering, patience, temperance, kindness, hope… how horrible! What a defeated empty counterfeit life it is. Made all the more terrible when well-meaning parents, and friends give them assurance of a salvation they don’t have. 2nd Corinthians 13:5 says “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates? How many I have met who walked a church isle, fell on an old-fashioned altar, and got glorious saved after having been in church all their life but living in doubt and fear, knowing something was missing. Preachers, Deacons, pastor’s wives, missionaries, laymen and lost get saved all the time. Church members and sinners all, get saved all the time. People who have lived all their lives in church and out, fooling themselves, fooling their family, fooling their friends, fooling their pastor – but never fooling God. Oh, when they get saved! When God makes them his own! When the prison doors open and the chains fall off. When the scales fall away from their eyes and ears, what rejoicing. This thing that happens, this new creature in Christ, this death of the old and remaking anew – Paul said, “how could you not know”? However, “let a man examine himself”. I examine myself not you. You cannot decide if I am, or if I am not. Look for part 3 next week. Visit us on the web at calvarybcpalestine.com or better yet, drop in and visit with us this week. Calvary Baptist Church at 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop near the industrial plaza. Bring a bible, bring a friend, and come this Sunday.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
