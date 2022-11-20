Recently I stood before yet another bereaved family who had gathered with friends to ‘pay the last sad tribute of respect to the earthly remains of a dear loved one’. I often think, as I consider the sad faces at funerals, of the words of John Hays, secretary of President Abraham Lincoln, in the famous “Bixby Letter”. A letter supposedly written to a poor mother in Boston who had lost several sons in the {decidedly uncivil} Civil War: “I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming” [November 21st, 1864]. Often, when we are faced with devastating circumstances, news or loss we ask, “WHY ME”? Why Has This Happened to me”? Job, one of the saddest men in the Bible, said, “Even today is my complaint bitter: my stroke is heavier than my groaning” and {if I could find God} “I would order my cause before him, and fill my mouth with arguments” [Job Ch 23]. Job wanted to know “why has this happened to me”?! Let me offer a few thoughts which you might find helpful when you must endure what Jonah called “the belly of hell”? * Perhaps we will find that our earthly torments are answers to our own prayers: Will you and I one day stand before God and find that our torments, griefs and tragedies were those which we asked him to lay upon us? Consider this: Have you not looked lovingly upon your little child or spouse or some other loved one and then lifted your face to God on their behalf and asked Him to lay their sorrows, their horrors, their burdens, tragedies and sufferings upon you in their place? Oh, what a prayer! What sweet sacrificial love! Did you mean that prayer? This is just what Jesus did for us! Perhaps this sin sick fallen world, or the devil, or just life’s circumstances would have laid that disease, that cancer, that stroke or that calamity at the feet of your child, but God who is always righteous and loving, answered your sacrificial intercessory prayer and laid those heavy shackles upon you – because you prayed for him to do so. Our God is always righteous and perfect, and he always does right! [Genesis 18:25]. Behold, our God delights in merciful and sacrificial love. Consider what Jesus did for you [Isaiah 53] “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows:… but he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed”. Perhaps the shackles and chains you endure are none other than those which your spouse or child had been crushed under; but God answered your request to wear them in their place? If Jesus had not hung on the cross in my place, I would have no hope! One day I will meet my God and Saviour and then I shall see just how much suffering he endured for me so that I might go free. He took my cross gladly and bore my stripes because he loved me. Shall I not in turn endure and embrace these chains of affliction and these stripes trusting that he will one day reveal their cause? I am certain that we will rejoice to find that he was right all along and the sufferings will be worth it all when we see Jesus. Calvary Baptist Church! 703 Gillespie Rd, Palestine, Texas across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
