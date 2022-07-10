I want to invite you to come and join us in our study of Isaiah at Calvary Baptist Church. We’re over part 30 now and in Chapter 27 this coming week. Our previous 6-part series in chapter 26 had us in verse 10 “Let favour be shewed to the wicked, yet will he not learn righteousness: in the land of uprightness will he deal unjustly, and will not behold that majesty of the Lord.” Here the Holy Spirit, speaking through Isaiah touches on an age-old agony. Some, no matter how much mercy is bestowed on them, no matter how gentle the effort, no matter how many tears of urging – WILL NOT be turned from their wickedness. Father can plead and rebuke and chasten [Proverbs 19:26, 20:20, 17:21, 17:25, 19:13a, 15:5, 15:20 et al] Mother can beg and weep; it matters not at all, some sons (and daughters) will NOT turn from sin, nor hear counsel, nor respond to God’s gentle urgings. Worse yet, some will not be turned even by the harshest stripes life lays on their backs. You can be gentle and show favor to them {some of you parents know this well, don’t you?} but the rebellious and stiff necked and hardened ones will not learn from it. Even in the land of uprightness they’d still find a way to do evil, to be dishonest and crooked. Some will opt to be dishonest even when it’s not necessary by their own standards. There are some, in fact many [Matthew 7:13 “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:”] who, for all the calling of God, for all the drawing of the Lord [John 12:32] and despite all the ‘plain as day, clearly seen, things of God,” Isaiah says they “WILL NOT behold the majesty of God.” Pharaoh makes a good example of this – sign upon sign, plague upon plague, Moses was used of God to show Pharaoh the futility of false gods, {gods like pride, self, equality of man, money, prestige etc} of resistance to God’s will and his great majesty. However, nothing worked. Pharoah ‘could have’ seen and ‘could have’ yielded. He could have saved thousands of lives, and spared Egypt the horror of the plagues. Even the death of his own first born son could have been averted – but NO. He’s one of the “many there be that go in thereat.” He’s a Luke 19:14 type “…We will not have this man to reign over us.” Perhaps you have one of these rebellious teens? Or maybe one as a husband or wife? A loved one? What can you do? Well number one, this is a serious issue and it will require a serious Christian faith – it isn’t the time for half measures and compromising. Be faithful, be strong and of a good courage. Go before God on behalf of this burdensome loved one and beg his mercy [Luke 11:11 -13!]. Number two, this isn’t the time for lame anemic repetitious prayers – do some knee time. Get in those Psalms and ask God to show you how to pray! Number three, this isn’t time for couch potato Christianity – it is impossible to take a loved one up in your arms and carry them before God’s throne when you’ve not been there yourself. Get the mote out of thine own eye and then thou shalt see clearly to take the beam out of thy brother’s eye [Matt 7:5]. Calvary Baptist Church Baptist Church awaits you! On the Loop across from the Comfort Inn. 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
