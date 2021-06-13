The Bible says, “And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house be divided against itself that house cannot stand.” (Mark 3:24-25)
The Lord, God the Son, Christ Jesus said this and in Luke 12:49-23 he said also that he himself had come into the world “to send fire on the earth” and in verse 51 in chapter 12 he added, “Suppose ye that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, Nay; but rather division.” (Luke 12:49-53)
That division is clearly becoming more and more manifests in these last days! Division can be wonderful or it can be painful. In the painful sense; division in relationships, among friends, in homes, families, churches and division in society culture etc. Biblically, by which I mean in the spiritual sense for Christians, division is ESSENTIAL to moral decency and spiritual purity and wellbeing.
Division keeps the pure from perversity, wickedness and sin and things produced thereby. So why did Christ come to send division? Because the world is fallen in sin and for those who, by the grace and mercy of God, respond to God’s call to, as Moses put it, “look and be ye saved” or as the old song has it “look and live,” there must be a division between the children whom God adopts from the world and its god Satan; from the children who are of Satan.
This division, between the sheep and the goats, between the good and the bad, between the children of God and the children of the Devil is sometimes a painful thing. This division affects literally every home in the world wherein someone, lifts up their eyes to the gospel and senses in their sinfulness a desire for repentance and God’s mercy.
That accepting, repenting, believing on Christ automatically sets in motion a course of division. In King Saul’s house (1 Samuel 28), it turned father against son just as Jesus said it would in Luke 12:53. Saul turned against God and in so doing forced God to replace him with a better king.
The choices Saul made brought division between his son Jonathon and himself. Division between right and wrong, good and evil, clean and unclean, defiled and honorable, Christians and the lost world.
Natural spiritual division will set husbands against wives and wives against husbands. It will set sons against fathers, mothers against daughters, children against parents (Luke 12:53). How heartbreaking for parents to see their beloved children turn against God and against themselves! How sad to see loved ones say, “it’s either me or your God, choose between us.” How many times have we all seen or heard how someone’s child chose wicked friendships which led to more and more division between the child and right things?
Not only is there great division in the world now, but it will most certainly get worse and worse. Nation against nation, kingdom against kingdom, and nations turning against Israel [Zechariah].
The stage is being set and the pieces are being divided between the two sides. As the Lord said in Matthew chapter 24, iniquity is abounding more and more. The love of many is waxing cold. More and more the division seems to be spreading to all corners of life and the world. From kindergarten to college, from young to old, from rich to poor, racial, social, economic, literature and entertainment, the division between holy and profane seems more and more manifest.
