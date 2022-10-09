Twenty years ago, Bob got mad at his brother Fred in college over a girlfriend. Bob never forgave Fred. The girlfriend later became Fred’s wife. Fred attempted many times to heal the wound by apologizing and even pleading. But Bob would not extend forgiveness. Bob’s last words to Fred were, “You’re going to pay”. Bob died an angry, bitter old man because he could not forgive his brother. Many have experienced times when someone hurt them deeply and they just what to hurt them back. But then the Holy Spirit comes to them and they know that they must forgive. We work and live with imperfect people. Every day we are confronted with some type of conflict and we want to do the right thing, but we struggle within ourselves. If I forgive them, what if they come back and hurt me again?
The Word of God is a book of forgiveness. He forgave sinners a debt that they could never repay and because of God’s forgiveness, believers have the promise of eternal life. So, let’s take a short glance at what the New Testament say’s about forgiveness. In 2 Corinthians 2:10-11, we read the story of an adulterous man who had repented of his sin, but the church did not want to forgive him. Paul warns them that if they do not forgive, they open a door for Satan, through which he could take advantage of them. “In your anger do not sin. Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold” (Eph. 4:26-27, NIV). This verse tells us if we fail to forgive then we are “giving up ground” to Satan where the anger is allowed to degenerate into bitterness.
What does it mean to forgive someone? When we become believers Christ changes us, “ to be made new in the attitude of your minds; (Eph 4:23). Paul later tells us, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Eph. 4:32). Biblical forgiveness means that we acknowledge the injury against us and forgive anyway. When God forgave us he did not sweep our sin under the rug and ignore it. He says, “you’re right, you have sinned.” Don’t deny that the other person has sinned against you, and in sinning against you has injured you. I’ve heard people say, “Lord, I forgive them. I know they didn’t mean it etc.” No! You have just bypassed real forgiveness! Don’t rationalize their sin, don’t trivialize their sin. Acknowledge how deeply it injured you and ask God to give you peace. Then make the personal choice to give up your desire to retaliate and release them to God and free yourself of anger. Forgiveness is saying, “Lord, I have a right to be angry and retaliate against this person but I release all my anger to you and forgive them. I want to be clear on this point. “Forgiveness is something that takes place between you and God. As you forgive you increase your fellowship with Him. “Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34, NIV). Some people have hurt me deeply, but the Word of God instructs me that I must forgive them as Christ has forgiven me.
When we embrace forgiveness, we enrich our spiritual lives and become more Christ-like. Have you ever wondered if God forgives and forgets? The answer, in a word, is yes. Jehovah promises: “I shall forgive their error, and their sin I shall remember no more.”. (Jeremiah 31:34) God thus assures us that when he forgives repentant sinners, he does not remember their sins anymore. In addition, I believe it’s more important for us to forgive others than for them to forgive us. That’s because we cannot change people, we can only control how we react to other people. We must forgive others, even if they don’t forgive us. Many people are troubled by the belief that they’ve never been forgiven for something, even though they’ve asked for forgiveness. If we’re going to forgive others, we must first seek God’s forgiveness, forgive ourselves, then seek forgiveness from all whom we think we’ve offended. If they don’t forgive us, all we can do is pray that the Holy Spirit will bring reconciliation. Of course, it’s great to seek reconciliation, but if we’ve tried and failed, leave it up to God. Only He can direct the heart in whichever way He chooses (Prov 21:1).
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
