Sanctification means to be intently focused on God’s point of view. To secure and to keep all the strength of our body, soul, and spirit for God’s purpose and to be one with Jesus.
Romans 6:6 says, we should no longer be slaves to sin.
As Christians, whenever we become intently focused on a holy, powerful, omniscient God – our God – I believe it becomes a natural way of life to no longer want to sin. So when we do sin, the remorse we feel and live with can actually become overwhelmingly unbearable.
If we are focused on Jesus and love Him, sinning will cause us to experience a deep and remorseful pain. But because He loves us, we get to continue having a personal relationship with Him. He is a compassionate and loving God, and He is willing and ready to forgive us as we go before Him and repent with a pure heart.
Paul prayed a prayer for believers in I Thessalonians 5: 23. Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you completely and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Ask Jesus to sanctify you completely so that you may be found blameless whenever He returns.
Carolyn Salmon Kazmierczak has had several articles published in various Christian magazines. She lives in Grapeland with her husband, Greg. They have two married children and three grandsons, Jaxon, Luke and Everett. She loves spending time with her grandsons and she also loves teaching Sunday school to a ladies class at her church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.