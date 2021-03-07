Mama is gone from this world, joining many others, like our Dad, a nephew I hardly got to know, a couple of sainted grandmothers, my favorite aunt, and several old friends. I’ve noticed that, the older I get, the more folks I have “on the other side”. But my family and I fully expect to be reunited with these folks, and we don’t expect the time to be very long. Whether by rapture or by death, our time on this world is always short.
And that’s OK, because we’re not designed to live in these dying bodies, in this broken world, forever. We’re built for a forever home, with bodies and minds that don’t break down, in a life without pain, fear, loneliness, or separation. We are designed to be in perfect unity with the Creator, Sustainer, and Redeemer of the universe, and to be fully known by a huge family.
I’m part of a big family; some by birth, and some by second birth. Either way, we’re blood relatives. If you’re attending this service, or maybe reading this later, you are invited to the family, and the amazing family reunion!
You join this family in only one way – trusting the sacrifice Jesus made to pay for the sin with which we’re all born, to clean your heart and make you acceptable to God, and by committing your whole life to Him. The Bible says that all of Heaven rejoices when one person comes to the family of God, and Mama is now part of that “great cloud of witnesses”.
And you can do that right here, right now – just tell Jesus that you trust your whole life to Him, you need His forgiveness, and you want Him to be in charge. I can’t think of anything that would make Mama happier, or honor her life more than you joining the family on this occasion. Join the family, and get your ticket to the reunion!
