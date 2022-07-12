This is the second summer, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course” is being sponsored and implemented by the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition with the residents at Sonshine Lighthouse Ministries in New London.
Last year the Sonshine residents assisted members of the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition in building three cedar raised garden beds and filling the beds with soil for raised vegetable gardens.
The first garden was established last summer which was followed by a fall 2021 garden. Then this spring, the Sonshine residents planted their spring vegetable garden in the raised beds.
Beginning June 13, the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition began the "Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course" for the new year and a new audience of residents at Sonshine Lighthouse.
The Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course is a nutrition/garden program that helps increase the availability of fresh produce through teaching participants how to grow fruits and vegetables in community and backyard gardens. The gardening series includes topics such as how to select the right garden location, planting and watering techniques, controlling insects and composting. By incorporating cooking demonstrations using the produce grown, participants learn how to prepare the produce they harvest.
Goals of the program participants are to:
• Identify the characteristics of a suitable garden site;
• Evaluate soils and identify the main components as sand, silt, clay, or loam;
• Make compost and know what materials are best for home composting;
• Create “pots” from newspaper and use them to plant seeds or seedlings to begin a garden;
• Identify good maintenance practices common to vegetable gardens;
• Keep a garden journal to help observe plant health and growth, investigate problems, and record measures taken to resolve problems;
• Identify causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of common vegetable disorders and diseases; Detect common insect pests and beneficial insects;
• Follow best practices for harvesting, handling, and storing produce;
• Learn how to save seeds.
The Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden Course is composed of a program six class sessions. The learning sessions lasted around an hour.
Following the course and with the established beds at the Sonshine Lighthouse Ministries, the participants can follow-up with a fall garden.
In the summer of 2023, the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition hopes to return and implement the “Growing and Nourishing a Healthy Community Garden” Course with a new group of residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.