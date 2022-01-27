Palestine Independent School District Board of Trustees recently met in two called meetings Thursday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 24.
During Thursday's meeting, the board approved giving Superintendent Jason Marshall the authority to negotiate the purchase of 26 acres of land on the Southwest Loop that joins the district's current Washington school property.
According to Lisa Edge, Secretary to the Superintendent, the district believes the land is a good investment and might be necessary in the future.
The Board also voted to extend Marshall's contract for another year.
In Monday's closed session, the Board conducted a level three employee grievance hearing for Debra Dorsey-Smith, a secretary at Story Intermediate. The nature of the grievance was not disclosed.
In the open session of the meeting, the Board affirmed the school administration's decision to deny Dorsey-Smith's request. The board also asked district administration to follow-up on a few details mentioned during the hearing. Those details were not disclosed either.
