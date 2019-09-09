Fall is coming. (We hope!) Luckily, we are Texans and don’t have to perform deep winterizing, and the super cold weather is still a ways out. However, maintenance is constant, and there are some basic fall maintenance “honey do's” that need to be done to prevent more expensive issues later on. Preventative maintenance is cheaper long term, and who doesn’t like to save some cash? Keep your home in great fall shape with these September home maintenance tips:
Gutted – Before all the leaves fall, make sure the gutters are not already full of last year’s leftovers. You can “DIY” this or hire it out. Many yard service companies offer this service as the mowing season slows. It is much better to clean them out now and prevent possible issues caused by clogged gutters.
Walk Outside – Walk the exterior of your home and visually check for rotten wood, loose shingles, raised nails, and any other damage. Most repairs unfortunately don’t fix themselves, and they definitely don’t get any cheaper. While you are doing the exterior check, keep an eye out for any spots that critters are using to get into the house or attic. Critters can get in through small holes, so be thorough in your search. Squirrels, raccoons and mice can cause major (and expensive) damage by chewing wires. Also, it is really creepy to hear them having a grand ole time in your attic. Make sure to plug any holes, so they can’t turn your home into their favorite hotel.
Clean out the lint – Lint is the gift that keeps on giving, isn’t it? There is always lint to be cleaned out of a dryer vent. Give it a good cleaning and prevent a potential fire hazard.
Vent it out – There is no time like the present to clean the air vents/registers. For a quick dusting, use a duster wand or a dust cloth to remove any dust hanging in the cracks. If they need a deeper clean, remove the vents and take them outside and spray off the dust with a water hose. Make sure they are completely dry before rehanging them.
Pumpkin spice and everything nice – I’m saving the fun for last! It’s fall decoration time—get out your pumpkins, turkeys and scarecrows.
As always, use caution and common sense when completing any repairs on your home. While “DIY” may be a good option for some things, know yourself and your limits. Hire a professional when necessary. Most important of all, don’t forget to enjoy a pumpkin flavored treat as a kick start to fall (or as a reward for finishing your honey do list).
Lisa E. Priest loves everything fall and is a Palestine, Texas Real Estate Broker / REALTOR® with Picket Fence Realty, Inc. You can reach her via phone or text at 903-948-3343 or read more at BuyPalestine.com
