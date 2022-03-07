I was 12 when the 1994 MLB strike started, and we were about four years away from any internet connectivity at my house, so my only way to follow what was going on was the newspaper.
It sounds like a different world saying it now, but I used to regularly spread out the box scores page of my local paper to check and see how my favorite players had done the day before. For some reason, Andres Galarraga’s 1993 bid to bat .400 gripped me, and for a while I’d check every day to see how many hits he had gotten. But I don’t have a strong memory of when I realized that baseball had stopped when it happened back then.
Now, of course, it’s a lot different. For the first time, we’re seeing a baseball work stoppage in an era with constant access to updates and players who can speak directly to fans through social media. It’s also coming at a time when the competition for attention is as intense as it has ever been.
After the 1994 strike, baseball enjoyed a resurgence in popularity largely thanks to the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Yes, it was fueled in part by steroids, but that’s an entirely separate issue that we don’t have the space for here. The current problem baseball — particularly the owners — seems to be ignoring is that when and if they come back in 2022, there is no guarantee of something like the home run race getting fans to pay attention to baseball again.
And even if there is, it’s hard to say that it would help.
I love the sport and always will, but even I know that many of its central qualities run against the grain of modern life. The pace, the amount of action, the length of the games, and so on. It’s also a sport that is best enjoyed (in my opinion) in person, and that is an increasingly hard thing to do.
Sports can become niche interests and still survive — when’s the last time you watched a boxing match or a horse race that wasn’t the Kentucky Derby? — and other things go in and out of cultural relevance, too. I love jazz, but its peak popularity came decades before I was born.
The major difference here is that none of those have ever been called America’s Pastime. Baseball holds a unique place in our culture, but that place feels increasingly tenuous. You could probably argue that it stopped really being our pastime a long time ago and we’re just unwilling to openly accept that, but even as its popularity shrinks, baseball still has a hold on Americana.
Like other things, baseball can still survive post-lockout. But a diminished institution is not a good thing. We need more in our lives that forces us to slow down, that takes time to develop, and that pushes us to get outside, not less.
