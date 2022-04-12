I enjoy the April tradition of forgetting for a day or two that the baseball season is very, very long and contains a lot of games. Yearly, after the games of Opening Day are done, my brain has to tell my heart that the results don’t necessarily tell me anything.
It’s usually a losing battle because after months of the offseason and spring training and waiting for games that count, those first few can’t help but feel like signifiers. It’s a battle we all fight. Fans and baseball writers everywhere usually resort to half-joking proclamations based on the first few games every season.
The Cubs took two of three (and almost swept) the Brewers — could they be surprise contenders? The White Sox lost in a gut-punch Friday — is their window to be contenders going to close so quickly?
Of course, neither of these things are really going to turn out to be true. After Javy Baez handed the White Sox a loss Friday by banging a walk-off base hit off of the right-field wall, the Sox went on to beat Detroit with relative ease the next two days. Despite solid starting pitching and a functioning offense through all three games, the Cubs bullpen showed why it will be one of several Achilles Heels when they coughed up a healthy lead on Sunday.
Across the league, every team is looking back on what the first three or four games have told them while reminding themselves that those games haven’t actually told them much at all. It’s still tough, even for those of us who should know better. Last April, White Sox hitter Yermin Mercedes was doing so well that a local restaurant named a burger after him.
By June, he was in Triple-A and by July, he was teasing a retirement from baseball.
April baseball is really good for that. It’s great for reminding us that a season takes a lot of time to develop and show us where it’s going. And really, most things are that way. I regularly have to fight the urge to rush to conclusions too early. Often things are not as glowing and perfect as they seem at first — looking at you, 2022 Cubs — and even more often, they are rarely as bad as they seem at first.
In his letters to Lucilius, the ancient Stoic philosopher Seneca wrote that “we suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” He says that there are more things likely to frighten us than crush us. Seneca also goes on to write:
What I advise you to do is, not to be unhappy before the crisis comes; since it may be that the dangers before which you paled as if they were threatening you, will never come upon you; they certainly have not yet come.
Accordingly, some things torment us more than they ought; some torment us before they ought; and some torment us when they ought not to torment us at all. We are in the habit of exaggerating, or imagining, or anticipating, sorrow.
By the time we get to the end of a baseball season, we rarely remember the specifics of the first few games of the year. Sure, the results of those games have impacted the standings to some degree, but that gut-punch loss on Opening Day is a dim memory by October.
Over the course of a season, water will find its level. If a team is truly good, their record after 162 games will show it. If they’re bad and getting a little lucky in the early going, that will show too. Most of our experiences in life are the same way. What’s truly good and truly bad will be unmistakable, and most of the rest will find its level over time.
