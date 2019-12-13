“A Christmas Fable”
by Jody Booth
Jody Booth has shocked us all this year by shooting Santa in his new “Christmas Fable.”
Booth toyed with the idea about releasing the fun, but possibly controversial, tune about getting drunk and accidentally shooting the man in red.
Booth threw caution into the wind, promoting the song throughout Texas radio, hoping to get some air-time for the hilarious musical tale.
Don’t worry, ol’ Saint Nick holds his own and ends up shooting Booth with a new Smith & Wesson .45, Booth’s Christmas gift from Santa, just above the knee on Christmas Eve.
Booth grew up in Livingston, Texas, with music influences that includes his “momma,” Merle Haggard, George Jones, Waylon Jennings and Dean Dillion.
In 2018 Booth released Volume One of a two part album entitled The Rosewood Tapes. Six songs from the Volume Two EP were released earlier this year.
His song “Life of My Love” made it into the Top 10 on all three Texas country charts in November.
He was named the 2019 County Artist of the Year by H-Town Awards.
“When Santa Rides Through Texas”
by Cody Johnson and Casey Donahew
An older release that every Texan should own is “When Santa Rides Through Texas” by Cody Johnson and Casey Donahew.
This song is exemplifies the Lone Star State and everything Santa, and Texans, love about it.
Texas Red Dirt sensation, Donahew hails from Burleson. He has charted his last four albums in the Billboard US Country Top 10. His 2016 album “All Night Party” reached #3 on the US Billboard Country Chart, his highest chart position to date.
Johnson, also known as CoJo, is from Huntsville.
Although Texans have been enjoying the music of Johnson for the past 13 years, this year he was nominated for the County Music Associations’s New Artist of the Year.
Twelve, Twenty-Five
by Wade Bowen
A must to add to your playlist or album collection, or both, is Wade Bowen’s 13-song Christmas album Twelve, Twenty-Five.
Bowen, a state icon and forefather of the Texas Country music movement, delivered the perfect holiday gift for his fans this year.
Featuring both classics and modern favorites, it’s everything a Christmas album should be.
“Christmas has always been the most personal of holidays, with its combination of faith and family,” Bowen said. “That was true for me while growing up, and it’s still true for me today, albeit in a completely different way.
“As a husband and father who spends so much time traveling the world playing music, I love the feeling the Christmas season brings to my life. And I recognize how quickly time passes and how each Christmas is unique and fleeting.
“With my family, I try to keep the best parts of the warm, magical, small-town vibe that my parents gave me while growing up in Waco.”
The album opens with the well-known Darlene Love song “Christmas (Baby, please come home).” Bowen follows with “O Holy Night,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “I’ll be Home for Christmas.”
He’s joined by his son, Brock, for “Holly Jolly Christmas” and his son, Bruce, for “White Christmas.”
The sounds of Christmas have always been a major part of the holidays for the Bowen clan, who annual host a family Christmas concert.
“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album that reflects all of that,” said Bowen. “All that I’ve grown to love. I can remember sitting around listening to Christmas music with my mom and sisters and singing every word. “So when it came time to choose the songs for this album, I wanted those to be part of the project.
“But on top of the classic songs I grew up with, I want to introduce my kids to the modern holiday songs by my favorite singers or things that I watched on TV that also became part of what Christmas means to me.
“This record is a reflection of all of that…with a timeless feel.
“It was made with friends and family, singing songs that came to mean something to me over the years. And maybe, if we’re lucky, something on this album might become a small part of what Christmas means to you. I hope you enjoy it.”
The album also features many recognizable cover tunes, including Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas, Dolly Parton’s “Once Upon A Christmas”, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” rounded out by a duet with Bowen’s brother-in-law Cody Canada on Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.”
The grand finale of the album is “Silent Night.”
Everything about this album is great, from the song selection to the pure country tenor of Bowen’s vocals. It far surpasses many of the over-produced, too-polished offerings on the market. This album will easily become an annual favorite for you and your family.
Earlier this year Bowen filmed a documentary short film, “Inconsistent Chaos,” chronicling his mental and physical health issues, as he coped with a vocal condition and his nephew’s death.
After an extreme high of releasing one of the best albums of 2018, last year was filled with some extreme lows for Bowen, his band, family and friends.
Two months after his album Solid Ground was released, when the band should have been riding the wave of success, Wade was placed on mandatory vocal rest after being diagnosed with recurrent bleeding in his vocal cords.
Shows were cancelled to the point that the band was facing financial difficulty, but Bowen never stopped making sure his band and crew were paid.
Bowen had surgery in May 2018 to treat his condition, which was followed by a month of vocal rest and speech therapy.
On top of the mental and physical anguish the condition caused, Wade’s nephew and crew member, Chase Lavender, died by suicide on Father’s Day while the band was on tour in June 2018.
The 18-minute film features interviews with Wade and his band, crew and family, as well as his friends and fellow artists Randy Rogers and Cody Canada.
When asked why he wanted to make this documentary, Bowen said:
“For one, to let my fans and followers know that I had recovered. I think that was a major concern for many. We tried to keep it somewhat quiet during the process, so we didn’t alarm people. Additionally, although painted on a somewhat unique canvas, my problems were/are far from unique. Fear and depression affect us all no matter what the cause. Because I’ve got a platform enabling me to speak louder than most, I wanted to be sure the world could hear that it’s ok, there is help. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to seek it. Tell a friend, a family member, a loved one that you need help – it doesn’t make you weak or less cool.”
If you’re a fan of Wade Bowen, and even if you’re not, find 20 minutes today and take the time to watch this, especially those feeling the winter and holiday blues.
Bowen and his band are currently in Cancun celebrating the marriage of his guitarist Todd Laningham and fiancee, Allie Sisoian.
A Very Kacey Christmas
by Kacey Musgraves
After the success of her 2016 Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas, Kacey Musgraves has expounded on our holiday music bliss with a holiday variety show.
"The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" is available now on Amazon Prime Video.
For this fun, 45-minute, holiday-themed feature, Musgraves is joined by some of Hollywood’s favorite faces, including Dan Levy, James Corden, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabellow, Fred Armisen, Kendall Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and the Radio City Rockettes.
Fans can enjoy singing, dancing, elaborate costumes and funny skits that revolve around time-honored holiday classics and some new Musgrave penned holiday songs you’re sure to love.
Musgraves, from Mineola Texas, self-released three albums before appearing on the USA Network's Nashville Star competition in 2007, where she placed seventh.
She signed with Mercury Nashville in 2012 and released her critically acclaimed debut album Same Trailer, Different Park in 2013, winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.
Her follow-up album Pageant Material, also critically acclaimed, earned her another Best Country Album Grammy nomination.
Her fourth studio album, Golden Hour released last year won all four of its nominated Grammy award categories, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album. She won Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies: and Best Country Song with “Space Cowboy.”
Golden Hour also won the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year, making Musgraves only the sixth artist to win all three major Album of the Year awards for the same album and only the second artiest to win the Grammy, CMA, ACM and all-genre Grammy Album of the Year.
