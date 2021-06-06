King David, after an incredible sequence of events, is finally getting to do something he’s been wanting to do for some years. He’s moving the ark of the covenant from its place of temporary storage (2 Samuel 6:12-22) to its proper place at the center of Jewish life in Jerusalem.
He’s thrilled with the prospect of getting it moved and of seeing it where it belongs, in the Jewish capitol. As he moved it, he, and all those with him shouted and danced and praised God. They made sacrifices and honored God with all their heart.
Who could blame them? Anyone with the brains God gave a sack of nails would want the blessings of God on their lives, their homes, their families. Getting the blessings of God on our homes, our lives and our families should be the centermost goal of all Christians!
As David brought the ark closer, his wife Michal, daughter of the not-too-bright king Saul, heard all the commotion. She looked through a window and saw her husband David jumping, shouting, dancing and praising God and “she despised him in her heart.”
Now Michal never was the sharpest knife in the drawer anyway; ya might say she was a ‘chip off the old block.’ Her daddy knew that when he gave her to David as a gift / wife and he knew she would end up being a pain in the neck for David sooner or later. How’s that for a compliment? Father of the Bride gives daughter away as a ticking bomb to his enemy.
Anyway, Michal, who once loved David, now hates him – that’s a story for another time. As soon as David got home, she met him in the yard and criticized and insulted David’s praise and told him how ridiculous he looked out there jumping and shouting (2 Samuel 6:20).
What a great wife, huh? Instead of being out there with him praising God, she’s home on the couch.
Instead of meeting him in the yard to say “I’m proud of how you love the Lord,” she’s the biggest hindrance to his spiritual accomplishment.
There will always be someone to hinder your walk with the Lord. There will always be some spiritual potato-head criticizing your efforts to honor God. There will always be someone with a snide comment, a critical look, a negative remark. Perhaps it will be your husband, your wife, your parent, your doctor, your teacher. Maybe it will be some wobbling Christian down at the church or some unfaithful Christian who quit on God years ago.
Plants need both sunlight and rain to make them grow. So don’t let the dreary rainy-day people be a discouragement to you. Get a song out of the hymnal and sing!
Just because others have quit on God doesn’t mean you have to. Just because they fell out of church in their weakness doesn’t mean you have to. So, in our text, David isn’t surprised by Michal’s bitterness and shallowness. He simply says “it was before the Lord” (vs 21a). Just because someone else doesn’t love the Lord doesn’t mean you can’t.
The devil will try to use those close to you to hinder your walk! Surround yourself with those who encourage you to stand! One day someone will tell you how you encouraged them to stand!
