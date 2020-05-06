It has been said that “The dust from which we are made is merely a loan from the earth which must be repaid quickly”. We are told in Luke 7:11-17 of a young man who had died. The family and friends were all gathered together to pay what the great Robert E Lee referred to as “the last sad tribute to the earthly remains” of this young man and as they carried the bier to the burying, they all wept over this death and over his devastated mother. After the death of a child nothing ever returns to the way it was. Verse 12 there reads “…there was a dead man carried out…”. Ephesians 2:1 tells us we are all “…dead in trespasses and sins…” and I find that from the moment our sins are ‘imputed’ unto us [See Romans 4:4, 6, 8, 11, 22, 23, and 24] we are on our way to our own funeral. Back in Luke, as they carried this young man, the Lord Jesus saw her and “had compassion on her and said unto her, weep not”. This was our message this past Sunday morning at Calvary. We too were all on our way to our own funeral. But thank God for His great compassion to send his Son along to see our sad estate and to draw close and have mercy on us. I remember well the day that Jesus drew near and had compassion on my mother and father, my grandparents and my wife and my children! He had compassion enough to stop the funeral procession and to say “weep not”! He came and touched my bier too! Luke 7:14 says that they stood still! Amen!!! Can you imagine it? To be there and hear the sweet King of kings say “Young man, I say unto thee arise”! Hey friend! He said unto me “Malcolm, I say unto thee arise!”. He said to my wife “Vicki, I say unto thee, arise”! Those of you reading this if you are saved, you remember that moment he called your name and said unto you “arise”?! I sure hope you do. If you’ve been “born again”, “washed in the blood of the lamb” and made a partaker of redeeming love, the saving grace, the eternal redemption, the eternal inheritance, the eternal salvation of Christ – then without a doubt he drew near to those who carried your bier and said “________, I say unto thee arise”! Put your name there in the margin of your old King James Bible and remind yourself often to praise the great merciful Son of the Living God for that moment he called your name and said “arise”. Verse 15 says “And he that was dead sat up, and began to speak”. Amen, me too! I began speaking about what he did for me! I have been speaking to as many as will listen and to those who won’t! How about you my friends? Have you been speaking of that day the Lord was compassionate to your mother, your husband, your wife, your children? Have you told your friends and neighbors about that day God interrupted your funeral to say “arise”? We’re wiping and disinfecting and being careful at Calvary, but we’re gathering like Christians do! Come be a part or find us on Facebook @ Calvary Baptist Church of Palestine, Texas. Or on the web at Calvarybdpalestine.com. Our services are available online as well if you want to join in. You can reach us at 903-729-5924 as well.
The Compassionate Lord and the Widow
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
