What do you see when you look in the mirror? Do you like what you see, or do you criticize and find fault with it? These questions, when answered, reveal why you do or do not achieve the things you want in life.
The first person you must get along with is yourself. This leads to a healthy self-image. If you think negatively of yourself, you will seek validation from others to find your worth. On the contrary, if you see yourself positively, you will be secure enough to add value to the people around you.
You never win when you play the blame game. Complainers drag down the morale of everyone around them. The first person you must change is yourself. This empowering attitude paves the way to self-improvement. Everyone thinks about changing the world, but no one thinks about changing themselves.
Take a look in the mirror and ask these three questions.
WHAT DO I WANT THE FUTURE TO LOOK LIKE? (PICTURE)
A vision is a picture you have in your mind’s eye of how things could or should be. The picture is internal and personal. You will only be able to accomplish your vision once you’ve painted it on the canvas of your mind. You must define the dream clearly and compellingly before you pursue it. As Michael Hyatt observes, “If the vision is not clear, no strategy will work and it will be impossible to prioritize correctly.” Most people skip the step of clarifying their vision, and their dream remains fuzzy and unspecific. As a result, they never achieve it and if they do it isn’t what they thought they wanted.
HOW DO I MOVE TOWARD MY VISION OF THE FUTURE? (PLAN)
To fulfill your vision, you have to have to stop stargazing and start strategizing. People who see their vision materialize are the ones who have devised concrete plans to enlist supporters, gather resources, and increase their abilities. Breaking down the journey into smaller steps and creating mile markers to chart your progress, is inspiring and encouraging. This will give you the energy to continue when things are not perfect.
AM I USING MY TIME WISELY? (PRIORITIES)
Time cannot be managed. It cannot be controlled in any way. It marches on no matter what you do. Regardless of whether you are moving forward or standing still, time continues to tick away. Everyone gets the same number of hours and minutes every day. Nobody—no matter how organized—can save minutes from one day to spend on another. People talk about trying to find time, but they need to quit looking. There aren’t any extra minutes lying around. You can‘t manage your time.
What can you do? Manage yourself! Nothing separates successful people from unsuccessful people more than how they use their time. Successful people understand that time is the most precious commodity on earth. As a result, they know where their time goes. They continually analyze how they are using their time and ask themselves the question, “Am I getting the best use out of my time?”
At the end of the day, if you want to be do or have something, you must first be able to see yourself, in grand detail, having it in your life, go help someone else be, do or have what you want, prioritize the things you dedicate your time to and work the plan you have made for yourself.
Janna Valencia is a certified Ziglar Legacy Trainer, speaker and coach. She is an author of the book Road to Healing. If you would like learn more, visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaValencia.TeachingSuccess
