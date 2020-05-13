Years ago, while driving down a rural dirt road in my old jeep, I came up on a young rooster standing beside the road out in the middle of no-where. That in itself was odd, because the area woods were home to hawks, owls, coyotes, bobcats, coons and a host of other wildlife. I figured Mr. Rooster had failed some academic test and been discarded there by someone who didn’t like dumplings. He had obviously been a yard chicken as he let me drive right up beside him without running. “Now there’s a chicken that won’t last the night out here” I thought. He looked kind of ridiculous with his tail feathers all plucked out. I pulled up beside him and turned the engine off. Looking at him casually I said, “Mister Rooster, you won’t last the night out here”. While he debated the validity of my remark, I added “If a hawk or an eagle doesn’t do you in today, a coyote, bobcat or an owl will tonight”. Chickens in general possess a poor vocabulary anyway so I wasn’t surprised that he didn’t say much. Nonetheless, I figured I’d take him home, give him food and water then put some medicine on that bloody stump where tail feathers used to be. I got out to pick him up but every step I took toward him he took several away. I felt sorry for the poor thing. I knew that I was his only chance to see another sunrise. “Now look chicken” I said “you best come with me if you want to make it another day, so quit fooling around and get in this jeep, it’s too hot for me to stand out here arguing with you about it”. Several more times I tried to coax him near, but despite all efforts, he wouldn’t come to me or permit me to come to him. This is futile, I realized, and drove away leaving him there. As I looked in the mirror, to my amazement, that rooster was walking in the middle of the road following me. I stopped and tried again but again he refused. Enough, I said to myself, times up. I drove off. As I did, the Holy Spirit whispered inside my mind, “that’s how it is with many people; unless they accept the outstretched hand of God and put their faith in Christ, they’re doomed”. In the book of Romans Paul said he had constant heaviness and sorrow for the unbelieving Jews, and further stated, “For I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren, my kinsmen according to the flesh.” Why would Paul make such a statement? Because he knew that there were many who, like that rooster, would not be helped, would never come to saving faith. Jesus himself told Paul on the road to Damascus, “it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks”. Those pricks of the Holy Spirit that convict you and show you your need for salvation. He said it is hard to resist those pricks, but it is not impossible. Every man must make the choice for himself. It may be hard to kick against the pricks but the more you do, the easier it gets, until the words of God no longer break your heart over your sin, no longer bring you to repentance and faith. Is that you? Has the Holy Spirit spoken to you? Don’t resist, cry out for mercy! Behold today is the day of salvation! Calvary Baptist Church is the place for you!
Those That Won’t Be Helped
- by Malcom Harrison
Obituaries
Services for Jane Louise Davis, age 90, of Elkhart, are pending at Rhone Funeral Home. Mrs. Davis passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Elkhart Oaks Care Center. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Billie James "Nick" Nixon, 81, of Neches, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. A private graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted at a later date. Cremation services are in care of Rhone Funeral Home. Visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
