Recently I was reminded of how we are often influenced by misleading information. When seeking the answer to a technical question, the internet offered lots of information—much of it absolutely false. We know that politicians are not always sources of truth—and neither is the internet. You can use the internet to prove—or disprove—most anything. Everybody has a comment and they are often 180 degrees apart from other comments. Just don’t take for granted that everyone is truthful—and be wary of “information” that comes via the internet.
Many of the people I know, and respect, owe their thanks to the “oil patch” for their growing up years. Many friends ended up with jobs also tied to the oil and gas industry. That makes it all the more galling and ludicrous when President Biden spends much of his diminishing energy to castigate oil and gas. The Wall Street Journal last week said on the editorial page, “Someone should ask Mr. Biden, on his next stop for ice cream, why he thinks oil produced by foreign dictators in Russia, Iran or Saudi Arabia is more desirable than oil drilled by Americans.” His misunderstanding of what the oil and gas industry has to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our country seems to be a hallmark of the president and his socialist advisors!
When it comes to raising chickens, East Texas produces a lot of birds. All three of the major companies—Pilgrim’s Pride, Tyson and Sanderson Farms—operate hatcheries, feed mills and processing plants in our neck of the woods. Hundreds of on-farm broiler houses dot many of our counties. Most of the poultry companies, and their growers, do a good job when it comes to keeping their facilities clean and odor free—but a few growers have not been a credit to the community where they raise birds. According to state officials, who monitor complaints about odors, noise and smoke from nearby poultry houses, Sanderson Farm growers are the worst offenders. Hopefully that will change soon. Sanderson is selling out to two major companies that have loads of experience in doing things the right way.
Two old farmers were drinking their morning coffee. One asked his friend if he missed the days when kids could run barefoot and free. “No,” the other farmer replied. “I grew up on a chicken farm.” That’s--30—horace7338@live.com
