Much like 9/11 underscored the heroic efforts of our nation’s firefighters, police officers and first-responders, the COVID-19 crisis has created its own heroes: “Essential workers” who keep the country running and communities safe and healthy.
Doctors, nurses, and medical personnel have joined police, fire, and first-responders among the nation's most honored.
Other essential workers – some previously called “unskilled labor” – include retail and grocery store workers, truck drivers, service-station attendants, restaurant workers, and public works employees.
We can only hope that, when the birds begin to sing again, we remember who got us through the storm. In one way or the other, that's each and every one of us. All of us – deemed essential or not – have a responsibility and role in battling the pandemic.
“Non-essential” workers who are asked to stay home and minimize contact with others also are needed to contain COVID-19. By following simple rules outlined by medical professionals worldwide, they help mitigate the coronavirus that has turned our world upside-down.
Social-distancing – staying six feet from one another – is essential. Wear masks in public.
Surgical masks, whether commercial or made by do-it-yourselfers, may not keep you from contracting the coronavirus, but it will help prevent you from spreading it. Remember, 50 percent of those affected are asymptomatic.
Don’t go to the store unless it is absolutely necessary; if you do, send one person per-household, if possible.
Wash your hands vigorously – our teachers, mothers, and doctors were right.
I am grateful to the “essential workers” who have kept my lights on and cupboards filled with food. They have made my family as comfortable as possible during this difficult time.
But we are all in this together. We will get through this terrible time only if we remember we are all, in our own way, essential and act accordingly.
